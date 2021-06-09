Nevada Mineral Industry Week is June 6-12

ELKO — A gubernatorial proclamation hails Nevada’s mineral industry as integral to the state’s past and vital to its future, and declares June 6-12, 2021, as Nevada Mineral Industry Week.

“The State of Nevada calls upon educators and state officials to recognize and bring attention to Mineral Industry Week, as an opportunity for Nevadans to learn more about the history of mining in the Silver State and the role it plays in the development of the culture and economy of its people …” the proclamation states.

The proclamation presents statistics related to mining that demonstrate the industry’s contribution to the state and globe.

Nevada produces 20 metals and minerals, accounting for about 11 percent of the nation’s nonfuel mineral production.

As a gold producer, Nevada is fifth in the world, after countries — China, Australia, Russia and Canada. Nevada also is a global leader in the production of diatomite and gypsum.

The industry supports about 15,000 direct employees and about 30,000 related jobs. More than 2,200 Nevada business rely on the mining industry.