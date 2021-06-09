Nevada Mineral Industry Week is June 6-12

ELKO — A gubernatorial proclamation hails Nevada’s mineral industry as integral to the state’s past and vital to its future, and declares June 6-12, 2021, as Nevada Mineral Industry Week.
“The State of Nevada calls upon educators and state officials to recognize and bring attention to Mineral Industry Week, as an opportunity for Nevadans to learn more about the history of mining in the Silver State and the role it plays in the development of the culture and economy of its people …” the proclamation states.
The proclamation presents statistics related to mining that demonstrate the industry’s contribution to the state and globe.
Nevada produces 20 metals and minerals, accounting for about 11 percent of the nation’s nonfuel mineral production.
As a gold producer, Nevada is fifth in the world, after countries — China, Australia, Russia and Canada. Nevada also is a global leader in the production of diatomite and gypsum.
The industry supports about 15,000 direct employees and about 30,000 related jobs. More than 2,200 Nevada business rely on the mining industry.
The Nevada Mining Association further points out in a YouTube video celebrating Nevada Mineral Industry Week that mining is the state’s original STEM industry, forging careers in science, technology, engineering and math for about 150 years.
The proclamation also recognizes the mining industry for being engaged in Nevada communities through “volunteer work projects, donations to non-profits, and educational programs such as scholarships, mineral workshops for teachers, classroom presentations, career fairs and many other earth-science programs … “
Looking to the future, the proclamation states that “Nevada metals and minerals are required for renewable energy production and utilization, which includes silver for solar panels, copper for electric vehicles, and lithium for batteries …”
Gross proceeds of metals and minerals through mining operations statewide produced $8.1 billion.
Nevada Mineral Industry Week corresponds with the Elko Mining Expo, hosted for the 36th year in Elko.