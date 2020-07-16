Nevada mines to pay mineral tax early

“By not removing the deductions the mining industry uses to significantly lower their taxable proceeds, SB3 does very little to address our revenue crisis, especially in the long term,” he said. “It is time that the mining companies pay their fair share.”

Klippenstein asked lawmakers to consider supporting an amendment to Senate Bill 3 that removes mining tax deductions currently in place.

The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada also sent a letter to the committee, arguing that Nevada’s mining operations receive “lucrative tax breaks and get by without paying their fair share.”

The organization said in its letter that by taxing mines based on their net proceeds rather than gross proceeds, it allows for the companies to pay less than their fair share of taxes.

Many lawmakers and activists were not satisfied by the pre-payment plan and vowed to revisit efforts to raise taxes on mines when the Legislature reconvenes in 2021.