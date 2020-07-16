Nevada mines to pay mineral tax early

CARSON CITY – State lawmakers are working on remedying Nevada’s $1.2 billion shortfall, passing a bill that requires mine operators to pay their annual royalties ahead of schedule.
State Senators voted 19-2 late Wednesday night in favor of Senate Bill 3, which should put nearly $60 million in the state’s diminished General Fund. In addition to requiring mining operations to pre-pay their Net Proceeds of Minerals Tax payments, the bill also diverts the entirety of the state’s vehicle registration fee revenues to the General Fund, as well as a tax amnesty program for delinquent taxes.
Under Senate Bill 3, mining businesses would pay a portion of net proceeds annually by March 1 until 2024.
Lawmakers hope collecting this year's tax as well as pre-payment on next year's will help avoid cuts to state services during the pandemic and economic downturn.
J.D. Klippenstein, executive director of the Sparks-based group ACTIONN, said in a July 15 letter to the Nevada Assembly Committee-of-the-Whole that Senate Bill 3 does not do enough to help Nevada recover from the COVID-19 induced budget shortfall.
“By not removing the deductions the mining industry uses to significantly lower their taxable proceeds, SB3 does very little to address our revenue crisis, especially in the long term,” he said. “It is time that the mining companies pay their fair share.”
Klippenstein asked lawmakers to consider supporting an amendment to Senate Bill 3 that removes mining tax deductions currently in place.
The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada also sent a letter to the committee, arguing that Nevada’s mining operations receive “lucrative tax breaks and get by without paying their fair share.”
The organization said in its letter that by taxing mines based on their net proceeds rather than gross proceeds, it allows for the companies to pay less than their fair share of taxes.
Many lawmakers and activists were not satisfied by the pre-payment plan and vowed to revisit efforts to raise taxes on mines when the Legislature reconvenes in 2021.
According to Ballotpedia, the issue of an amendment regarding the 5 percent cap on the Net Proceeds of Minerals Tax was previously on the state’s ballot in 2014. Known as SJR 15, the measure asked voters if the current 5 percent net proceeds tax cap should be removed from the Nevada State Constitution. This would allow legislators to raise the tax rate. The measure was narrowly defeated with 265,821 in favor and 269,030 opposed. A similar measure was also defeated in 2012.
Senate Bill 3 now goes to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak for consideration. His office did not immediately return messages about whether he will sign it.
In total, Senate Bill 3 will divert a projected $147 million to Nevada's general fund.
Republican State Sen. Pete Goicoechea, who represents Elko, Eureka, Lincoln, White Pine and parts of Nye and Clark Counties, voted in-favor of the bill. He did not return a request for comment by deadline.
Nevada Gold Mines, the largest gold producer in Nevada, did not return request for comment by deadline.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
