Nevada mining: All politics is local

“All politics is local” is a quote often attributed to former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Tip O’Neil. While the Presidential race dominated the headlines, the Nevada Mining Association was focused on several hotly contested races in the Nevada State Legislature during the 2020 election cycle. It is these newly elected men and women who will be tasked with navigating the state through significant challenges when Nevada’s 81st Legislature gavels in this coming February.

They will be responsible for managing one of the worst economic downturns ever, redrawing the electoral district lines, and considering the not one or two, but three joint resolutions aimed at increasing taxes on the mining industry by more than 380%. The greatest threat to Nevada’s mining industry “is local”.

By now, you’ve likely heard of SJR1, AJR1, and AJR2, the three joint resolutions that were passed during this summer’s special sessions. These resolutions were the first of a three-step process needed to complete the constitutional amendment that would jeopardize the existence of Nevada’s mining industry. The Nevada Mining Association and its members must work with the 81st Legislature to assist in moving the state forward while protecting mining communities and the 37,000 men and women who depend on mining to provide for their families.

