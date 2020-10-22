Nevada Mining Association endorses Ballot Question 1

RENO -- The Nevada Mining Association has announced its support for Nevada Ballot Question 1, saying it “will benefit our state’s higher education system by bringing accountability, transparency, and oversight to the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) and Board of Regents, which oversees the state’s university, colleges, and community colleges.”

“Nevada’s mining industry relies heavily on workforce training and other programs provided by our community colleges, which have been targeted recently for budget reductions and even possible elimination,” said NVMA President Tyre Gray. “… With a system in place for checks and balances, we can ensure that taxpayer dollars benefit these crucial programs and continue to support rural Nevada and industry such as ours.”

Established in 1913, the NVMA conducts education and lobbying on behalf of mining companies throughout the state.

“Mining employs 11,000 individuals statewide and plays an important role in the state’s economy, especially in mining communities and counties,” the group’s statement said.

Ballot Question 1, formerly known as AJR5, and was passed twice by the Legislature with bipartisan support.

According to The Associated Press, it would remove the Board of Regents system from the state constitution, giving the Legislature more control over colleges and universities. The amendment would allow lawmakers to make changes without having to go through a five-year process of amending the constitution.

