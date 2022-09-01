Nevada Mining Association expects big turnout for convention

After missed years because of COVID-19 in 2020 and the forest fire at Lake Tahoe in 2021, the Nevada Mining Association’s Sept. 7-10 convention is fully booked.

“We are totally sold out and super looking forward to this,” said Alex Walden, chief of staff for the Nevada Mining Association, reporting that the turnout will be roughly 730 people.

The convention will be at Harrah’s in South Lake Tahoe, beginning with a Caldor Fire Restoration Work Day on Sept. 7 that Walden said is “sold out,” with volunteers ready to work on trails and do other cleanup work.

The convention will feature guest speakers, including Assemblyman Mark Amodei, R-Nev.

Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray and Amanda Hilton, outgoing NVMA board president and general manager of KGHM’s Robinson Mine near Ely, will be the welcome speakers. The incoming president of NVMA will be Greg Gibson, vice president of operations, America for SSR Mining.

Gray said in this week’s newsletter to the association about the convention that “for four days, participants will network, learn the latest industry trends and celebrate another fantastic year of Nevada mining.”

On Sept. 8, “Our Nevada Mining Industry” presentations from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be given by Amodei, who was president of the Nevada Mining Association in 2007-2008; Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas; Assemblyman Philip P.K. O’Neill, R-Carson City; and state Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas.

Also speaking at that event will be Regan Comis, a lobbyist for R&R Partners; Brian Gordon, principal with Applied Analysis; Ken Schmidt, former director of communications for Harley Davidson Motor Co.; and Jesse Wadhams, a lobbyist with Black & Wadhams Law.

Events on Sept. 8 also will include golfing and the Reverse Expo, which Walden said also is sold out. The Reverse Expo allows suppliers to meet with mining companies at their tables.

On Sept. 9, the schedule calls for fishing, golf, an e-bike excursion and an Emerald Day cruise.

The final day will include talks about water policy and lithium in the morning, featuring speakers Allen Biaggi, principal of A. Biaggi and Associates and former director of the Nevada Department of Conservation; Emily Hersch, founder and chief executive officer of Luna Lithium; and Kyle J. Davis of Pinyon Public Affairs.

The Safety Awards Lunch will follow with Tim Watkins, deputy administrator for Mine Safety and Health Enforcement.

“The convention is also an opportunity to celebrate the recipients of the association’s Operator Safety Awards, which were announced in August. The awards highlight the Nevada mining operations who exemplify the industry’s commitment to workplace safety and seeing their employees go home healthy at the end of every shift,” Gray said in the newsletter.

Along with the presentations there will be social gatherings in the evenings, including receptions and a poker party.