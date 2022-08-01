Nevada Mining Association lists operator safety awards

RENO – The Nevada Mining Association announced the names of mining operations receiving the 2022 Mine Operator Safety Awards to be presented at the Nevada Mining Convention Sept. 7-10 at Harrah’s at Lake Tahoe.

“Workplace safety continues to be the number one priority across Nevada’s mining industry,” said Tyre Gray, president of the mining association. “The operators here in the Silver State go above and beyond paying special attention to all details big and small, ensuring workers are protected and they’re able to return safely after each shift.”

He said in the Aug. 1 announcement that “in an industry where safety is always at the forefront, these 33 operators are truly the best of the best, and we congratulate all on their incredible efforts.”

The safety awards are based on performance in the previous calendar year, and the awards are given to the top mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated through a formula that factors the number of employees on site, number of hours worked in 2021, penalties for lost-time accidents, number of reportable incidents and lost-time days.

Many recipients recorded impressive a “triple zero” – no reportable injuries, lost-time incidents or restrictive days, according to the NVMA.

Nevada mines recorded 26.5 million work hours at 219 mine sites across the state in 2021, the association reported.

The NVMA announced the names of the 37 individual safety award recipients in June, and both the individual award winners and the mine operator awards will be presented at the convention.

The operator safety awards, and their categories, include:

Large surface - first, second and third places went to Nevada Gold Mines, with first place going to mill and autoclave operations, second place to Goldstrike Mine and third place to Phoenix Mine.

Medium surface – first place, second and third places went to Nevada Gold Mines, with first place going to roaster operations; second place, Mill 6; and third place, Long Canyon Mine.

Small surface – three tied for first place, including Ruby Hill Mine operated by i-80 Gold Corp." Lone Tree, i-80 Gold; and Enfield Bell, First Majestic Silver Corp.

Underground large – Nevada Gold Mines took the awards, with first place to the Cortez underground operations, second to Leeville Mine and third to Meikle Mine.

Underground medium – two tied for first place, Nevada Copper Inc.’s Pumpkin Hollow East and Lee Smith Mine, mined by Small Mine Development; and second place went to the SSX Mine, also mined by Small Mine Development. Both the Lee and SSX operations are at Jerritt Canyon.

Underground small – four operations tied for first place, including Twin Underground, operated by Nevada Gold Mines, Fire Creek operated by Hecla Mining, Hollister Mine operated by Hecla and El Nino operated by Nevada Gold Mines.

Aggregate – five operations tied for first place, including 3D Concrete operated by Dayton Materials, Ames Backfill Crusher operated by Ames Construction, Mustang Quarry operated by Q&D Construction, Lockwood Quarry operated by Granite Construction, and Spanish Springs operated by Pyramid Materials. Second place went to Sloan Quarry, operated by Holcim SWR.

Contractor – first place went to Small Mine Development at the Leeville Mine.

Non-metal – six tied for first place, including Apex Quarry and plant operated by Lhoist North America, Adams Claim operated by Arcosa Specialty Materials, Empire operated by Empire Mining Co., Colado operated by US Silica Co., and Fernley and Clark operations, also run by US Silica Co.

Special recognition award for 10 years of zero harm – Ames Construction’s backfill crusher.