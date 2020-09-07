 Skip to main content
Nevada Mining Association names Individual Safety Award recipients
Nevada Mining Association names Individual Safety Award recipients

RENO — The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its annual Individual Safety Awards. The annual recognition celebrates the men and women of the mining industry who go to extraordinary lengths to ensure all mine workers return home safely after every shift.

NvMA President Tyre Gray congratulated the 35 recipients of the 2020 awards.

“Miners in the Silver State continue to set a high bar for workplace safety, not just in Nevada, but around the world,” Gray said in a statement. “It is men and women like these 35 award recipients that have helped create and strengthen that culture.”

Award recipients are chosen by their peers, and based on job performance during the previous calendar year.

