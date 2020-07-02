Nevada Mining Association names Individual Safety Award recipients

RENO-The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its annual Individual Safety Awards. The annual recognition celebrates the men and women of the mining industry who go to extraordinary lengths to ensure all mine workers return home safely after every shift.
NvMA President Tyre Gray congratulated the 35 recipients of the 2020 awards.
“Miners in the Silver State continue to set a high bar for workplace safety, not just in Nevada, but around the world,” Gray said in a statement. “It is men and women like these 35 award recipients that have helped create and strengthen that culture.”
Award recipients are chosen by their peers, and based on job performance during the previous calendar year.
The 2020 NvMA award recipients are:
General Manager:
- Amanda Hilton – KGHM, Robinson Mine
Mine Manager:
- Ralph Erquiaga – SSR Mining, Marigold
Safety Professional:
- Robert Flynn – Kinross, Round Mountain
- Shawn Sandoval – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez
- Alexandria (Xan) Camden – Nevada Gold Mines, Carlin
General Supervisor:
- Steve Scholl – Coeur Mining, Rochester
- Jason Bohl – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez
- Jorge Gonzalez – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez
Safety Champions:
- Rick Rimington – KGHM, Robinson Mine
- Janel Lacey – Kinross, Round Mountain
- Ernie Moran – Kinross, Round Mountain
- John Sanchez – Nevada Gold Mines, Phoenix
- Cody Lunderman – Nevada Gold Mines, Phoenix
- Michael Andersen – SSR Mining, Marigold
- Salvador Jimenez – US Silica, Colado Plant
- Michelle Cole – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez
- Megan Desmond – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez
- Hugh Neilson – Nevada Gold Mines, Long Canyon
Safety Manager:
- Marie Sandoval – Small Mine Development
Superintendent:
- Dan Cords – Granite Construction, Lockwood Quarry
- Matt Thompson – KGHM, Robinson Mine
- Scott Hill – Coeur Mining, Rochester\
- Joshua Jones – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez
Supervisor:
- Joshua Musgrove – Kinross, Round Mountain
- John Jones – Coeur Mining, Rochester
- Jay Patrick – US Silica, Colado Mine
- Scott Nevin – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez
- Jarrod Rebiejo – KGHM, Robinson Mine
- Luis Fernandez – SSR Mining, Marigold
- Jim Lindeman – SSR Mining, Marigold
Trainer:
- Scott Cross – SSR Mining, Marigold
- Sergio Olmedo – Kinross, Round Mountain
EMS Mine Rescue:
- Ryan Ispisua – SSR Mining, Marigold
- Justin Krause – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez
- Faith Holthof – Nevada Gold Mines, Goldstrike
The NvMA will also recognize mining companies for their commitment to providing safe workplaces. Recipients of those awards are based on data provided by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration and will be announced later this month.
The Nevada Mining Association is comprised of operating mining companies; exploration companies; suppliers of industry equipment, goods, and services; and individuals interested in sustaining the industry. The Nevada Mining Association champions a business environment that fosters mineral exploration, development, and production in Nevada using safe and environmentally conscious methods. For more information, visit nevadamining.org.
