Nevada Mining: Important then — critical now

It goes without saying that Nevada’s mining industry has always been proud of the unique role it has played in the founding and the development of the state of Nevada. Mining is not only Nevada’s original industry, but was once its largest. Over the last 100 years, mining’s role has changed as other industries have emerged; today representing just under 2 percent of Nevada’s GDP, behind 11 other industries. Yet despite its size, mining has found itself villainized and unfairly targeted for tax increases by some who do not understand it.

As it was in the recently concluded 31st Special Session, mining was a central focus of the 32nd Special Session of the Nevada Legislature, which kicked off on August 1. Three constitutional resolutions seeking to drastically change the manner in which mining is taxed were introduced and passed, leaving much work to do leading up to and during the 2021 Legislative Session in order to protect the mining industry.

Assembly Joint Resolution 1 and Senate Joint Resolution 1 are functional equivalents, except for the distribution of the funds, in that they both: 1) delete the 5 percent capped tax rate on net proceeds and replaces it with a minimum rate of 7.75 percent on gross; 2) locks the language into the Constitution; 3) changes the mechanism for adjusting the rate; and 4) takes money away from local county governments.