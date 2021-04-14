 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nevada named top mining jurisdiction in the world
0 comments
top story

Nevada named top mining jurisdiction in the world

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fraser Institute

CALGARY, Alberta -- Nevada is the most attractive jurisdiction in the world for mining investment, followed by Arizona and Saskatchewan, according to the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released by the Fraser Institute, an independent, nonpartisan Canadian policy think-tank.

“The Fraser Institute’s mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either attract or discourage mining investors,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the report.

This year’s report ranks 77 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or deter exploration and investment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rounding out the top 10 jurisdictions are Western Australia (fourth down from first last year), Alaska (fifth), Quebec (sixth), South Australia (seventh), Newfoundland and Labrador (eighth), Idaho (ninth) and Finland (10th).

This year’s least-attractive jurisdictions include Venezuela and three Argentinian provinces.

“A sound regulatory regime coupled with competitive taxes make a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” said Jairo Yunis, Fraser Institute policy analyst and report co-author.

Feb.11 -- Sandeep Biswas, managing director and chief executive officer at Newcrest Mining Ltd, discusses his outlook for the remainder of 2021, M&A opportunities and his outlook for gold. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East.”

10 most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment

  1. Nevada
  2. Arizona
  3. Saskatchewan
  4. Western Australia
  5. Alaska
  6. Quebec
  7. South Australia 
  8. Newfoundland and Labrador
  9. Idaho
  10. Finland
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Creation of i-80 Gold complete
Mining

Creation of i-80 Gold complete

i-80 Gold's primary projects are the South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend that is co-owned by Nevada Gold Mines, the Getchell Project in Humboldt County, and the McCoy-Cove exploration project south of Battle Mountain.

Mining company makes copper discovery south of Tucson
Mining

Mining company makes copper discovery south of Tucson

Hudbay Minerals Inc. said Wednesday that drilling at its Copper World deposits found higher copper grades closer to the surface than were found at its adjacent Rosemont Mine east of the southern Arizona mountain range, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News