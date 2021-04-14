Nevada named top mining jurisdiction in the world

CALGARY, Alberta -- Nevada is the most attractive jurisdiction in the world for mining investment, followed by Arizona and Saskatchewan, according to the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released by the Fraser Institute, an independent, nonpartisan Canadian policy think-tank.

“The Fraser Institute’s mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either attract or discourage mining investors,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the report.

This year’s report ranks 77 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or deter exploration and investment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rounding out the top 10 jurisdictions are Western Australia (fourth down from first last year), Alaska (fifth), Quebec (sixth), South Australia (seventh), Newfoundland and Labrador (eighth), Idaho (ninth) and Finland (10th).

This year’s least-attractive jurisdictions include Venezuela and three Argentinian provinces.

“A sound regulatory regime coupled with competitive taxes make a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” said Jairo Yunis, Fraser Institute policy analyst and report co-author.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0