Nevada’s gold production slips in 2021

Nevada gold production totaled 4.47 million ounces in 2021, down 3.6% from 2020, according to preliminary figures from the Nevada Division of Minerals. Nevada Gold Mines led the producers with nearly 3.32 million ounces of gold.

NGM, which is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., with Barrick holding 61.5% and Newmont 38.5%, also produced slightly more than 1.6 million ounces of silver and nearly 36.74 million ounces of copper in 2021.

Statewide silver production was 6.22 million ounces for the year, and copper production was 163.7 million pounds last year.

The Nevada Division of Minerals also reported that there were 244,492 active mining claims in Nevada as of March 29, 2022, up 11% from April 2021. They represent 50% of all mining claims in the United States. The minerals division administrator, Michael Visher, stated in a May presentation at the Geological Society of Nevada Symposium in Sparks that the trend in claims is an indicator of exploration interest, and the high price of gold is a big factor in that interest.

His presentation also showed that annual maintenance payments for claims of $165 per claim and $12 per claim to county recorders brought in $39 million to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and $2.8 million to Nevada counties.

Visher’s presentation additionally states that there was a 71% increase in placer claims for lithium brine in 2021. A presentation slide says the increase in the number of projects being permitted is largely due to higher gold prices, but also due to increased demand for commodities needed for renewable energy and batteries, such as lithium.

Visher offered a few other comments on minerals, including that copper is No. 2 in gross value and increasing but is limited by the lack of downstream smelting and refining. The demand for copper is going up because electric vehicles require five to eight times more copper than gas vehicles.

He also predicted that competition for workers in Nevada will result in changes to the workplace, schedules, benefits and pay, while permitting timelines will get longer because of too few people to handle the increased volume. That includes for solar, geothermal and oil projects.

For all mineral commodities in 2021 in Nevada the total value was $9.6 billion, the early figures show.

A summary from the minerals division also states that Nevada produced 77% of all U.S. gold and ranked fifth in global production behind China, Australia, Russia and Canada, and Nevada was ranked the third best mining jurisdiction in the Fraser Institute’s 2021 index.

Figures show that the Nevada mining industry employed 15,000 workers in 2021 at an average annual salary of $103,000 or $49.52 per hour, and Nevada produced 10% of all U.S. mineral production.

In addition, the Nevada Division of Minerals found that mines operate on less than one-fourth of 1% of Nevada’s 70.72 million acres.

The division’s preliminary figures for the metal producers ranked by their gold production has NGM at the top spot, followed by Kinross Gold Corp., 450,567 ounces of gold and 808,072 ounces of silver, and SSR Mining with 235,282 ounces of gold and 4,285 silver ounces.

Kinross operates the Round Mountain and Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, and SSR Mining operates the Marigold Mine at Valmy.

First Majestic Silver, which owns the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko, produced 98,303 ounces of gold and 1,809 ounces of silver in 2021 for fourth place, followed by Hycroft Mining, which produced 56,045 ounces of gold and 397,546 ounces of silver in 2021. Hycroft Mine west of Winnemucca isn’t mining currently, while planning future projects.

Argonaut Gold’s Florida Canyon Mine produced 51,175 ounces of gold and 27,681 ounces of silver last year for sixth place, and Walker Lane Minerals produced 46,459 ounces of gold and 44,551 ounces of silver from its operation in Mineral County, followed by Calibre Mining, which produced 45,783 ounces of gold from its Pan Mine in White Pine County.

McEwen Mining was in ninth place with gold production of 43,881 ounces of gold from the Gold Bar Mine in Eureka County, followed by KGHM International, which produced 41,050 ounces of gold, 123.7 million pounds of copper and 240,000 pounds of molybdenum at its Robinson Mine near Ely.

The preliminary figures also show that Coeur Mining produced 27,985 ounces of gold and nearly 3.16 million ounces of silver at its Rochester Mine in Pershing County, and Rawhide Mining produced 23,209 ounces of gold and 126,510 ounces of silver for 12th place. The 13th spot was held by i-80 Gold when the company was Premier Gold, with production of 17,442 gold ounces and 3,500 silver ounces.

Premier owned 40% of the South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend, but after Equinox Gold acquired Premier, Equinox spun off i-80 Gold as a stand-alone company that is focused on developing mines.

Gold Acquisition Corp. produced 5,388 ounces of gold and 12,773 ounces of silver, and Borealis Mining produced 3,936 gold ounces and 6,473 silver ounces, followed by Mineral Ridge Gold with 1,827 ounces of gold and 1,154 ounces of silver.

The list also includes Nevada Copper, which produced nearly 3.3 million pounds of copper from its Pumpkin Hollow Mine, Geo-Nevada, which produced 3 ounces of gold and 4 ounces of silver, and Hecla Mining, which produced 26,214 ounces of silver.

Preliminary figures also show that there were 12.7 million pounds of lithium compounds produced in Nevada, 658,000 tons of silica sand, 129,000 tons of magnesium compounds, 306,000 tons of diatomite, 16,000 tons of salt, 3,700 tons of perlite, 200,000 tons of specialty clays and 2.5 million tons of gypsum.

The 240,000 pounds of molybdenum produced in Nevada all came from the Robinson Mine.

Visher presented the figures and slides to a symposium, but they are also posted on the division’s website under recent presentations.

