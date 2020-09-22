Nevada Vanadium acquires Bisoni Vanadium Project

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA -- Nevada Vanadium LLC. has acquired the Bisoni vanadium project from CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement announced last month. The Bisoni Project is situated immediately southwest to Nevada Vanadium's Gibellini Project.

Under the terms of the APA, the company's parent Silver Elephant has issued 4 million Silver Elephant common shares and paid $200,000 cash to Cellcube. The compensation Shares are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring on January 19, 2021.

Additionally, subject to TSX approval, if, on or before December 31, 2023, the price of European vanadium pentoxide on the Metal Bulletin (or an equivalent publication) exceeds $12 a pound for 30 consecutive days, Silver Elephant will issue to CellCube, an additional $500,000 worth of Silver Elephant's common shares that will be calculated based upon the 5 day volume weighted average price of the Silver Elephant common shares immediately following the satisfaction of the vanadium pentoxide pricing condition.

Nevada Vanadium, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver Elephant Mining Corp., is developing the Gibellini project - the only large-scale, open-pit, heap-leach vanadium project of its kind in North America. Located in Nevada, Gibellini is currently undergoing project engineering and permit development.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0