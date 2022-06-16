Nevada Vanadium selects solar power consultant

Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp., which is planning the Gibellini vanadium mine in Eureka County, announced the selection of Hitachi Energy to provide consulting services for development of a renewable energy supply for the operation.

Nevada Vanadium plans to power the operation with solar energy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and save on energy costs but is still awaiting U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s release of a draft environmental impact statement on the project.

“The Notice of Availability for the DEIS is grinding its way through Washington D.C. review. There doesn’t seem to be any sense of urgency for getting projects advanced quickly back there, even if it is a critical minerals project they claim to want,” said Nevada Vanadium Chief Executive Officer Ron Espell.

“We are certainly still targeting 2024 for start-up but every delay by D.C. puts that at risk,” he said in a June 16 email.

The U.S. Geological Survey has listed vanadium as a critical mineral because of its many industrial uses, including for national defense, aerospace, grid-scale energy storage and rebar steel manufacturing. However, China and Russia currently supply 75% of the world’s supply, while there is no U.S. production, according to Nevada Vanadium.

The Gibellini Project, roughly 27 miles south of the town of Eureka, is expected to be the first primary vanadium mining operation in the United States.

Plans outlined earlier this year by Espell call for the open pit mine to produce 10 million pounds of vanadium a year and produce yellowcake from uranium as a byproduct. The yellowcake production is estimated at 50,000 pounds per year.

He said at that time 120 workers would be required during construction and 113 workers for operations.

Hitachi Energy, a global technology and market leader in power grids, will work with Nevada Vanadium to define energy requirements for operations on site as the first phase in the development of a 100% renewable power supply for the mine, according to Nevada Vanadium.

As part of the project, Zurich, Switzerland-based Hitachi Energy also will collaborate closely with M3 Engineering & Technology, which is responsible for the overall design of the Gibellini mining operation.

“We have selected Hitachi Energy as a partner for this project because of their deep understanding of the power requirements of large-scale industrial operations, their extensive experience with the mining industry and their proven expertise in the integration of variable, renewable energy sources into power grids,” said Espell.

“Hitachi Energy also brings a wealth of knowledge about the design and deployment of mircrogrids and battery energy storage systems, which will be critical as we move into subsequent stages of this project,” he said in the announcement.

The company reported that it envisions the establishment of a microgrid and battery energy storage system, fed by solar energy produced at the site to provide clean, reliable, self-sufficient and cost-effective energy to the mine around the clock.

Hitachi Energy will explore requirements for establishing connections between the site and the local power grid, which could enable the company to deliver power to the grid and, potentially, to local communities when solar power production is high.

The connection would also provide a back-up power source to ensure reliable continuity of operations, Nevada Vanadium said.

The collaboration with Hitachi Energy will look at the typical mine power profile, instantaneous maximum equipment demands for normal, emergency and transient operations and supply power profiles, interconnection options and general utility grid infrastructure capabilities, Nevada Vanadium said.

The effort will also consider utility-required evaluations for interconnection, utility-required considerations for renewable, microgrid and storage facilities, opportunities for carbon dioxide equivalent emission reductions through electrification of emission sources and opportunities with local stakeholders to provide sustainable energy to rural communities.

Nevada Vanadium is a spin-off of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. based in Vancouver.

