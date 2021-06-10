These changes are not the first — and probably won’t be the last. The magazine started more than 25 years ago as an annual publication to correspond with the Elko Mining Expo but launched as a quarterly in 1997. The first issue was 64 pages on newsprint. The first glossy cover came out in December 2000. There have been several logos, and two or three cover changes as paper quality improved and leadership changed. In line with its history, Mining the West debuts at this year’s Elko Mining Expo.

Despite the changes, quality content and advertising remain the priorities for the West’s definitive publication on mining. Editorial and advertising remain independent from each other, and both are necessary for the publication’s continued success.

“The regional focus allows our news team to properly explore mining in the region, with Elko still ground zero of our efforts,” Sandberg said. “Our sole job is to provide those in the mining industry with invaluable content and insights that tell the story of what’s happening with Mining in the West. If we achieve that goal, our advertisers will benefit because we are developing the audience they wish to reach with their marketing messages.”

The Nevada Press Association recognized the mining publication for achieving that beneficial balance.