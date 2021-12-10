New concept puts Kinross Alaska Gil Mine in development

Kinross Gold Corp. commenced development of a satellite project near its Fort Knox open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Alaska after 35 years in the making.

The Gil mine pits are expected to produce approximately 160,000 gold equivalent ounces over a two-year mine life at an estimated average cost of sales of approximately $920 per gold equivalent ounce, with expected average mining grades of 0.28 ounces per ton. The Gil is expected to add 80 to 100 jobs. Production is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Kinross’ first quarter results.

The Gil mine was initially explored from 1982-1993. The project was considered as a stand-alone mine, but the focus of the project shifted to using the existing Fort Knox infrastructure in 2018, according to a Kinross press release. Under the new concept, the ore from the Gil deposit will be transported 12 miles east to the mill at Fort Knox for processing, using existing roads on Fort Knox property.

“In the past, the concept was to build more infrastructure here and construct another mill or heap leach,” said Jeremy Brans, vice president and general manager of Kinross Alaska. “The big game-changer here was the new concept, and this is all part of Alaska innovation, and Fort Knox innovation.”

Kinross celebrated the event with a groundbreaking Sept. 23.

Current and former Kinross employees attended the ceremony, along with Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and other local and state officials and representatives. The event included a first blast in the pit.

“This groundbreaking is a long time coming and a huge milestone for us here at Kinross Alaska. It was special to share with former employees and community members who have made this milestone possible,” said Anna Atchison, external affairs manager of Kinross Alaska. “The Gil mine means continuing to be present in the community and employing Fairbanks and Alaskans, and as it is with any mining project, continuing to bring taxes and revenues to the local borough and state.”

Fort Knox is a cold-weather, heap-leach gold mine near the city of Fairbanks. In 2019, the site poured its 8 millionth ounce of gold, more than 20 years into its mine life.

Fort Knox is an open-pit gold mine located near Fairbanks, Alaska. It is mined by conventional open-pit methods, with ore processed at a mill and heap-leach facility.

The mill has a capacity of up to 45,000 metric tons per day, with large volumes of lower grade ore and mineralized waste materials processed in the heap leach. Production from the heap leach began in late 2009.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0