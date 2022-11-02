New drilling shows potential at Jerritt Canyon

VANCOUVER – First Majestic Silver Corp. announced positive drilling results from its ongoing exploration program at its Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko near a recently discovered deposit between the SSX and Smith underground mines.

“Today’s exploration results appear to extend gold mineralization to the northwest of the recently discovered Zone 10 area between the operating SSX and Smith mines,” said the company’s president and chief executive officer, Keith Neumeyer. “This gold intercept looks to have identified another high-grade underground mineralized pod near current mining activities, with similar gold grades” to Zone 10.

Neumeyer said in the Nov. 1 announcement that “additional follow-up exploration holes are planned over the next few months to further define the dimensions and overall size of this exciting new area, which is located only 80 meters (262.5 feet) away from underground access.”

Follow-up drilling to one drill hole returned multiple high-grade gold intersections in two drill holes at the underground Smith Mine that appear to extend the potential, the company reported. One drill hole included 0.7 ounces per ton (of gold 19.97 grams per ton) over 68.57 feet, with 0.18 ounces per ton of gold over 24.9 feet and 0.15 opt over 43.64 feet. The other hole showed 0.25 opt over 26.9 feet and 0.13 opt over 24.9 feet.

At SSX, a new hole cut four intersections near active development that showed 0.24 opt over 58 feet, 0.2 opt over 49.87 feet, 0.16 opt over 33.14 feet and a little more than 0.16 opt over 25.26 feet, the company reported.

The exploration campaign at Jerritt Canyon includes short-term focused underground core drilling testing extensions of known ore controls near active mining, mid-term focused drilling planned to validate and/or test the presence of mineralized volumes near historic workings and long-term drilling aimed at finding new gold discoveries, according to First Majestic.