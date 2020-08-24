New Gold Announces Closing of Previously Announced Sale of the Blackwater Project to Artemis Gold

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TORONTO (AP) -- New Gold Inc. has closed the previously announced sale of the Blackwater Project to Artemis Gold Inc.

The sale is comprised of a total cash consideration of $190 million comprised of an initial cash payment of $140 million and $50 million in cash payable on August 21, 2021; a gold stream on 8 percent of gold produced from the Blackwater Project, reducing to 4 percent of gold production once approximately 280,000 ounces of gold have been delivered to New Gold. The stream is subject to a transfer price equal to 35 percent of the spot gold price; 7,407,407 Artemis common shares having a current aggregate value of $34.4 million based on the closing price of the Artemis common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 21, 2020.

“The divestment of the Blackwater Project completes another key transaction for New Gold that allows us to retain exposure to Blackwater through the gold stream and our equity position in Artemis,” New Gold CEO Renaud Adams said in a statement. “We believe that Artemis is the best positioned team to advance the project for the benefit of all stakeholders, including the host communities and partners.”

Adams said the New Gold Inc. team is looking forward to participating in the future success of the Blackwater Project, located in British Columbia, and wishes the Artemis team well.