New law limits 'bad actors' in Nevada mining

ELKO — Potential “bad actors” in the mining industry face an additional challenge to starting exploration or mining projects in Nevada with Assembly Bill 148 becoming law after the 81st Nevada Legislative Session.
AB148 prohibits a business applying for a reclamation permit to receive one if the business or anyone with a controlling interest in the business has defaulted on an obligation related to reclamation anywhere in the United States.
The law, known as the “bad actor law,” prohibits granting a permit to any applicant that is in default on a reclamation bond. In the updated application requirements, an applicant must submit an affidavit that states that the company and all controlling parties are in good standing with all agencies of other states and federal agencies in relation to reclamation of exploration and mining operations outside of Nevada.
Bill sponsor Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, D-Reno, said she introduced the legislation after representatives from a steelworkers union recommended Nevada adopt regulations similar to Montana’s “bad actor” law.
“For them is was not just the natural resources of our land and our water, etcetera, it was the natural resources of our labor and wanting to ensure that we weren’t getting into a situation they saw where their communities that are driven by mining industry, that are employed by mining industry, see the damages of bad actors coming in, manipulating the regulatory process and leaving behind natural disasters that impact our families,” Peters said in a phone conversation.
Nevada already had a regulatory process in place for reclamation that was “fairly rigid,” Peters said. State law requires mining and exploration projects to have enough financial assurance in place to cover reclamation in case of abandonment or bankruptcy.
Peters said she had not seen a recent situation in Nevada in which a mining exploration or operations company defaulted on its reclamation bond.
The legislator, who is an environmental engineer with experience working in the mining industry, said she viewed AB148 as an additional protection to ensure that Nevada’s natural resources are protected from questionable companies or individuals who are drawn to the state because of favorable market conditions.
“But we know as gold prices go up, we see more and more interest in the market, right?” Peters said. “And that brings different players that could potentially bring in these different attitudes about what it means to mine in the state of Nevada.”
The Nevada Mining Association initially opposed the bill, according to testimony during a committee meeting, but worked with the sponsor to revise the bill’s language to provide clear definitions and narrow the scope to include reclamation only.
“Among those negotiations and coming up with those definitions and narrowing of the language, we were able to overcome those concerns,” Peters said.
The changes led to NVMA’s support.
“Nevada is the world’s leader in mining regulation, which has led to the best mining operators in the world calling Nevada home. Simply put, we do it the right way,” said NVMA President Tyre Gray in an email. “The NVMA and its members see no issue with the state letting it be known that Nevada will not accept bad actors in our industry.”
Working with the mining industry on crafting suitable legislative language was an “overall good, positive experience,” Peters said, adding that it gives her “a sense of gratefulness that our industry really does care about how our environment is handled around the extraction of natural resources.”
“I think oftentimes there’s extremes about how we handle natural resources in anything, right?” Peters said. “But as long we want we want to have computers and cellphones and cars, we need to have a functional regulatory relationship with the mining industry. I really think that in Nevada, we show up on both sides to do that.”
Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, voted against the bill, as did all other Republican Assembly representatives.
Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, voted for it.
“My background in the progressive realm, and I know that in the progressive realm we would rather not see the Earth harmed at all,” Peters said, “but again, trying to strike that balance of an industry that is supportive of the interests of the state and it broadening the interests of the state to include our vulnerable resources and populations is really my goal in bringing this type of legislation.”