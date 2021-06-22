New law limits 'bad actors' in Nevada mining

The changes led to NVMA’s support.

“Nevada is the world’s leader in mining regulation, which has led to the best mining operators in the world calling Nevada home. Simply put, we do it the right way,” said NVMA President Tyre Gray in an email. “The NVMA and its members see no issue with the state letting it be known that Nevada will not accept bad actors in our industry.”

Working with the mining industry on crafting suitable legislative language was an “overall good, positive experience,” Peters said, adding that it gives her “a sense of gratefulness that our industry really does care about how our environment is handled around the extraction of natural resources.”

“I think oftentimes there’s extremes about how we handle natural resources in anything, right?” Peters said. “But as long we want we want to have computers and cellphones and cars, we need to have a functional regulatory relationship with the mining industry. I really think that in Nevada, we show up on both sides to do that.”

Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, voted against the bill, as did all other Republican Assembly representatives.

Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, voted for it.

“My background in the progressive realm, and I know that in the progressive realm we would rather not see the Earth harmed at all,” Peters said, “but again, trying to strike that balance of an industry that is supportive of the interests of the state and it broadening the interests of the state to include our vulnerable resources and populations is really my goal in bringing this type of legislation.”

