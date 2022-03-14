New life for Aura Project in Elko County

Western Exploration Inc. is a new, public company focused on the Aura Project in northern Elko County, where the predecessor private company has been exploring since the late 1990s but decided to go public to raise more money to advance the project.

Western Exploration Inc.’s chief executive officer, Darcy Marud, said moving the project forward “is beyond the scope of private investors,” but “Western Exploration LLC will still exist in Nevada as a 100% owned subsidiary of Western Exploration Inc. in Canada.”

He said the private company spent roughly $35 million since 2013 and now needs $5 million to $10 million a year.

The Aura Project, which is roughly 74 miles north of Elko and 20 miles north of the Jerritt Canyon Mine, includes three deposits – Doby George, Gravel Creek and Wood Gulch. A technical report reflects an indicated resource of 652,271 gold equivalent ounces and an inferred resource of 665,357 gold equivalent ounces.

“Doby George is our most advanced, and our goal is to get it to a prefeasibility study in 18 to 24 months,” Marud said.

Homestake Mining operated Wood Gulch as a gold and silver surface mine a few years, closing it in 1991. Wood Gulch produced 34,782 ounces of gold and 67,000 ounces of silver.

Marud said Western Exploration hopes to connect Wood Gulch underground to nearby Gravel Creek.

Gravel Creek needs “a lot more drilling,” and plans call for it be to be an underground mine, Marud said in a phone interview. He reported that a float concentrate test showed 4 ounces per ton of gold in the concentrate and 52 ounces per ton of silver.

Plans call for geophysics, geochemistry, and geology to be completed over high-priority exploration targets at Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek to further define targets for drilling in 2023, and for 6,562 feet of large diameter diamond drill core at Doby George.

Western Exploration stated that the work at Doby George would be to advance the metallurgical understanding and geologic interpretation for the pre-feasibility study. More than 800 drill holes were completed at Doby George between 1987 and 2017, and there was earlier metallurgical work done by Homestake, Independence Mining Co., and Atlas Precious Metals Inc.

Western Exploration reports that metallurgical test work for all three deposits has shown that well-established processes can be used to extract gold and silver from the known mineralization. At Gravel Creek, the newest discovery, processing would be whole ore flotation, while Doby George and the former open pit Wood Gulch would be heap leach operations, the company stated.

All the company’s claims are on U.S. Forest Service-managed land and cover 14,826 acres.

“I really enjoy working with them. We communicate well with them. We communicate early and often,” said Greg Van Oosbree, a geologist and minerals administrator for the Aura Project for the Forest Service out of the Elko office for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Western Exploration’s exploration has been done on a phased basis with the USFS under the company’s current plan of operations, he said.

Van Oosbree also said Western Exploration has “done a really good job with earthwork and reclamation” at its drill sites, staging areas and exploration roads, and Western Exploration LLC received the Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation in 2019 at Doby George based on what the state agencies observed before the Sugarloaf Fire.

“It’s recovered pretty well from the fire in the last four years,” he said.

Western Exploration engaged GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. in January to assist with data compilation and modeling at the Aura Project. GoldSpot will merge historic drill data to further refine the Aura model and assist in defining additional exploration targets for the second half of this year and in 2023.

GoldSpot has a large, collaborative team of geoscientists and data scientists focused on maximizing the chances of discovery by extracting the most out of all available data utilizing proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise, Western Exploration stated in an announcement outlining corporate objectives.

The executive chairman and president of GoldSpot, Denis Laviolette, said that “we are excited to see Western Exploration’s advanced understanding of geology and mineralization controls at Aura. We believe that our leading technology, combined with the work done to date will open up new opportunities for exploration and ultimate resource definition and expansion.”

During the years as a private company, Marud said exploration depended upon money for drilling, so some years there was an “hiatus,” but a private equity company, Golkonda LLC, became a partner in 2013 and Agnico Eagle came in as an investor in 2017.

“Their interest is Gravel Creek in particular,” because the deposit is “good grade and very wide,” said Marud, who joined Western Exploration LLC on Jan. 1, 2018, and added that “the rest of the team has been with the project since the 1990s.”

He said that “we estimate if we start mining it will probably be four to five years from now,” and Western Exploration would look to sell the project because “we’re built to be an exploration company.”

The public company was formed after a “go-public” reverse takeover of Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. and an arrangement that included temporary creation of WEX Holdings Inc.

When the transaction was completed to form the public company, Marud stated that the company “was pleased to announce the launch of Western Exploration Inc., which marks a significant milestone to our vision of being a premier precious metals exploration company in Nevada focused on the advancement of the Aura Project.”

Toronto-based Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., which has invested more than $17 million in support of exploration initiatives at the Aura Project and provides technical expertise through a joint committee, holds 17.9% of Western Exploration Inc.

Golkonda LLC holds 69.5% of the company.

Western Exploration’s head office is in Reno, and the company is registered in Vancouver. There also is a small office in Mountain City, which is the nearest town to Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek.

The new board includes the chairman, Marceau Schlumberger; Brian Kennedy, the lead director; Gerard Munera, John Rogers, Nicolas Schlumberger and Marud.

