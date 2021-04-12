New mine proposed in Elko County

ELKO – Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is seeking federal approval for a new gold mine in Elko County.

The South Railroad Project is east of Highway 278 and south of the Emigrant and Rain mines. It would be an open pit mine roughly 15 miles south of Carlin that would employ 250 people at full production.

The mine would produce 918,000 ounces of gold and 1.04 million ounces of silver over its mine life, according to a fact sheet provided by the company’s chief operating officer, Larry Radford. The fact sheet also says that Golden Standard’s land package of 51,892 acres is the second largest on the Carlin Trend.

County commissioners have accepted the Bureau of Land Management’s invitation to be a cooperating agency in the environmental impact statement process. The BLM’s memorandum of understanding with the county is expected to operate for 10 or more years.

Radford said a feasibility study is underway for the heap leach project, and the EIS process should begin soon.

Elko County Resources Manager Curtis Moore told commissioners that becoming part of the EIS process allows the county to “be in at the beginning,” instead of proposing changes “after the fact.”