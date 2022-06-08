New museum exhibit highlights Women in Mining

The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville, Colorado has two new exhibits this year – one featuring influential women in mining, and the other focusing on mine site reclamation.

“Pioneering the Field: Women in Mining” is a temporary exhibit which highlights women in the mining industry and the contributions they have made to mining over the years.

“Women are strong forces in the mining industry, and they’re not given enough credit,” said NMHFM curator Jordan Bennett. “This exhibit is trying to change some of that.”

“This exhibit was originally going to be a smaller scope, and was just going to talk about historical women,” Bennett said. “But after talking with my director and then the board, we came up with the idea of expanding that scope to include contemporary women.”

They decided to include contemporary women as an important part of the story because that makes the exhibit more relatable to people visiting the museum. The contemporary women miners might even motivate some of the girls and women who see the exhibit to consider a career in mining.

Most of the women featured in the exhibit are contemporary. That’s partly because there are a lot more women in mining today than in years past – even though in 2019 women still made up less than 16% of the workforce in mining in the United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In the 1800s women had a range of roles in mining – there were women who were prospectors, ore processors, miners, managers, and mine owners—but as mining became industrialized there were very few women involved in mining until the 1960s and 1970s. A federal executive order in 1965 and the Equal Employment Opportunity Act of 1972 helped reduce the amount of discrimination against women in mining.

After Bennett started working on plans for the Women in Mining exhibit last fall, she started hearing suggestions about people to include. She put together a nomination application, with questions covering the individual’s notable contributions, how they would like to be remembered, and why they should be included in the exhibit.

Some women nominated themselves, some people selected others to nominate, and in some cases several people worked on an application, with all of them sharing their thoughts on why the woman they selected should be included in the “Women in Mining” tribute.

“That was especially the case for Cindy Moore, who passed away in 2015 from ALS,” Bennett said. “The people who nominated her, it was the most comprehensive application I saw throughout this entire process.”

The Mining Hall of Fame and Museum received more than 50 nomination applications. To fit the “Women in Mining” tribute into the space available, a museum committee went through the nominations and selected 15 women to be featured in the exhibit. The selections were made primarily to ensure that a variety of women with different backgrounds and in different fields of the mining industry are included in the featured displays.

People who visit the “Women in Mining” exhibit can read about all of the 50 women who were nominated, since there is a touch screen with information about all of the women not in the featured displays. So a museum visitor can, for example, select “Colorado” on the screen and see that there are nine women included from this state, and they can then read about any of these women.

Most of the women nominated for the “Women in Mining” exhibit are from the United States, but a few are from Canada and Australia.

Some of the women’s biographies include some of the challenges they faced as women in the mining industry.

“Several of them allude to the sexism they experienced,” Bennett said. “That it was common for miners to believe that women shouldn’t be underground because it was bad luck—we touch on the superstition of women being in the mines, the societal constraints of them breaking through that gender barrier to support their families, or to be in this field which has traditionally been male dominated.”

The contemporary women featured with displays in the exhibit include Barb Filas, Brenda Miller, Kim Morrison and Beatrice Opoku-Asare of Colorado; Dana Bennett, Amanda Hilton and Debra Struhsacker of Nevada; Cindy Moore and Kim Richardson of Idaho; Fiorella Giana and Mary Poulton of Arizona; Anita Cecil-McBride of West Virginia; and Laura Skaer of Missouri.

Two historical women who made contributions to the early mining industry, Lou Hoover and Ferminia Sarras, are also included in the exhibit’s featured displays. Lou Hoover was the wife of President Herbert Hoover. Lou and Herbert both had degrees in geology, and they received a gold medal for lifetime achievement from the International Mining and Metallurgical Society for their translation of a 1565 mining encyclopedia, “De Re Metallica.”

Fermina Sarras, who passed away in 1915, was known as Nevada’s Copper Queen.

“She owned several large mine claims, and she was known for being an extremely generous woman who would help destitute miners, but then also she knew how to celebrate her earnings very lavishly, as well,” Bennett said. “I was able to speak to Ferminia’s great great granddaughter about this exhibit, too, and she was really excited that her great great grandmother was going to be part of this space.”

One of the women selected for the featured displays is Brenda Miller, who happens to be an employee of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum who leads tours of the historic Matchless Mine in Leadville.

“She worked at the only active mine that we still have in town,” Bennett said. “Her career at Climax is significant because she was one of the first 60 women hired underground.”

“She gives fantastic tours that share her history of working at Climax, and she knows a lot about the Tabor family that made millions of dollars in Leadville while mining silver during the late 1800s and early 1900s.”

“When I finally got to tell Brenda that she was chosen, she wasn’t expecting that,” Bennett said. “She didn’t think she would be chosen because she just assumed that only women with PhDs, or who were mining engineers would be chosen. And that’s one of the reasons why I liked Brenda for this exhibit so much is because she is extremely relatable. She moved to Leadville to help support her family.”

“We wanted to ensure that a wide variety of women were represented.”

Many of the women selected for the featured displays provided personal mementoes from their mining careers for exhibit. Items in the “Women in Mining” exhibit include books the women have written, awards they received, safety certificates, pictures from when they were working in various locations around the world, and hardhats covered with mining company stickers.

The “Women in Mining” exhibit also includes an interactive component which gives visitors some additional food for thought after they have read about the accomplishments of some of the women who have been involved in the mining industry. There is a mirror and a dry erase board on which people can write an answer to the question, “How do you want to make an impact on your world?”

“So you can look in the mirror, and it’s almost like you are the 16th featured person in this exhibit,” Bennett said.

“We want to give the guest the opportunity to interact with the space, and hopefully this leaves a little bit of a lasting impact from the exhibit,” Bennett said. “We recognize that people go to museums and sometimes when they exit those doors they just never think about it again. … If there’s any way that we can get the public involved in some small manner that makes them think about it even if it’s just 15 minutes later while they’re getting coffee after they leave the space … To me, that’s an accomplishment.”

A celebration of the opening of the “Women in Mining” exhibit was held at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum on May 21. Some of the women included in the exhibit traveled to Leadville for the celebration.

“Pioneering the Field: Women in Mining” is a temporary exhibit which will be at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum until February 2023. It will then be moved to the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration’s annual MineXchange Conference and Expo which will be held Feb. 26 to March 1 in Denver.

SME was a major donor in helping to fund the development of the “Women in Mining” exhibit.

After the SME conference, the “Women in Mining” exhibit may be moved to a temporary gallery in another Colorado museum.

New reclamation exhibit

All kinds of people spend some time looking through the exhibits at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum during their visit to Leadville. Some are long-term miners, but some may be tourists who know almost nothing about mining – and they may have negative views about what mining does to the environment. That’s why the museum’s newest permanent exhibit will play an important role in educating visitors about mining by showing them the reclamation work that’s done by modern mines.

“Mine Site Reclamation: Mining and the Environment” has been open to the public since Jan. 14 of this year.

“Mining during the gold rush period was very different than it is in modern times,” Bennett said. “Back during the gold rush, anybody could be claim to be a miner and start digging and then, if they had enough money, dig underground tunnels and add shafts and everything. But there was no environmental regulation behind any of this.

“And then they started realizing in the 20th century the adverse effects that this type mining without regulation can have on the environment.

“So this exhibit shows that the regulations involved in the mining industry today are very strict, and that in order for a mine to even get approved for first permits, and before they put that first shovel in the ground to start mining, they have to have their entire reclamation plan in place to show that they’re going to take care of the environment after they take what they need.”

Bennett said lots of the exhibits at the museum teach people that almost everything that everyone uses every day is a result of mining.

“We wanted to show the public that, yes, mining is essential to the way we live our lives, but now mining companies are responsible for their actions, and making the areas where they have mined beneficial for animals and humans once the mining is complete.”

The exhibit includes series of photos of various mine sites, all taken from the same vantage point, showing the active mine, the reclamation process, and then what the area looks like once the reclamation is complete.

“It’s a good way to see how the environments can change in just a few years,” Bennett said.

Some of the sites have been reclaimed for human use, and are now a park or a recreation area, and some of the sites are now wildlife areas with grasses and flowers.

“Mining is important and essential, but reclamation is necessary, and it is being utilized by literally every modern mining company,” Bennett said.

Freeport-McMoRan and the Climax molybdenum mine in Leadville, the donors who contributed funds for the reclamation exhibit, have both received awards for their reclamation processes, and the exhibit highlights some of their efforts in reclamation.

The exhibit includes some of the tools used in reclamation work. Bennett’s favorite artifact in the exhibit is a historic school bell from the old mining town of Gilman, Colorado.

People who visit the reclamation exhibit can take a seed packet with them to plant once they get home, to help remind them of what they have learned about the reclamation work done by mining companies. ￼

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.