i-80 Gold Corp. announced the company has received U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Nevada Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation approval for additional exploration at the Ruby Hill Mine on the outskirts of the town of Eureka.

The permits are for an additional 24.49 acres of disturbance that includes up to 70 additional drill pad locations, which i-80 Gold stated would allow the company to begin testing the highly prospective, mostly unexplored corridor between the Hilltop deposits and the recently acquired Paycore Minerals property to the south.

Ruby Hill is host to high-grade Carlin-Type gold deposits and multiple carbonate replacement deposits (CRD), according to the company’s June 27 announcement. Surface mining has ended there, but i-80 Gold is looking at underground mining out of the Archimedes Pit, as well as exploring for polymetallic deposits.

The permitting will provide enhanced drill sites to define and expand mineralization at Upper Hilltop, one of a series of CRD zones on the south side of the Archimedes open pit, i-80 said.

The Hilltop discoveries were made in the second half of last year while drilling tested one of several generative exploration targets near the Blackjack deposit, confirming i-80 Gold’s belief that the Ruby Hill property could be host to multiple types of mineralization along the Hilltop fault, beyond the gold and silver that has been mined from Ruby Hill.

The company stated that Paycore was a key acquisition because it consolidates the most productive part of the Eureka District, adding 3,626 acres to the company’s land package. Paycore’s FAD deposit is one of the highest-grade polymetallic deposits in North America, i-80 reported.

Reno-based i-80 also stated that consolidation of the “Hilltop Corridor” provides i-80 with a favorable structural trend that is host to multiple historic mines and new gold and polymetallic deposits largely untested by previous drilling because of alluvial cover and a lack of interest in base metals.

Earlier in June, the company reported positive results from underground drilling at its McCoy-Cove Property south of Battle Mountain, where drilling is focused on upgrading resources in the Helen and CSD/Gap zones in advance of completing an updated resource estimate and a full feasibility study.

“The underground drilling program at Cove is focused on defining mineralization for ultimate mine planning,” said Tyler Hill, i-80 Gold’s chief geologist. “The first nine holes drilled have demonstrated continuity of gold mineralization in the upper portion of the CSD Gap horizon, confirming Cove as one of the highest-grade, development-stage gold deposits in North America.

In addition to the Ruby Hill and McCoy Cove projects, i-80 is also exploring and producing gold from the Granite Creek underground operation in Humboldt County and owns the Lone Tree Complex along Interstate 80.