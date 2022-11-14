New South Railroad project owner posts earnings

Orla Mining Ltd., owner of the South Railroad project on the Carlin Trend since acquisition of Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter, reported adjusted net earnings of $5.7 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter.

The company produced 28,876 ounces of gold from its Camino Rojo Mine, which went into commercial production in April of this year.

“Camino Rojo’s continued outperformance has given us the confidence to increase annual production guidance in our first operating year,” said Jason Simpson, president and chief executive officer of Orla. “During the quarter, we were also pleased to complete the acquisition of Gold Standard, strengthening our growth profile.”

He said in the Nov. 11 earnings call that Orla will continue permitting efforts with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for South Railroad to become a “low complexity heap leach” operation.

While exploration and permitting continue at South Railroad, the only production is coming from Camino Rojo, and the company increased gold production guidance for the year companywide to a range of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces from 90,000 to 100,000 ounces, while all-in sustainable costs remain at $600 to $700 ounces sold.

Simpson said in the call that Orla continues to manage costs in “this inflationary environment.”

The company also reported that net income for the third quarter was $8.9 million, or 3 cents per share, which included $8.3 million in exploration expensed across the portfolio, and the average realized gold price was $1,699 per ounce in the third quarter, while the average realized gold price for the first nine months of the year was $1,810 per ounce.

Orla completed acquisition of Gold Standard in August, gaining the South Railroad Project that is a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach project south of Interstate 80, and the company it has begun integrating South Railroad into the company’s growth plans, focusing on project permitting, a review of the project schedule and assessment of current exploration toward resource expansion.

The company said that through the remainder of this year it will continue with Gold Standard’s program of resource expansion and exploration drilling at key targets at South Railroad.

Vancouver-based Orla also reported the company will begin more reverse circulation and core drilling at a cost of $1.5 million, bringing the total drilling expenses to $3 million for 37,303 feet of drilling at South Railroad.

The plan is to upgrade and increase oxide resources at the Pinion SB, LT, POD, Sweet Hollow, Jasperoid Wash and Dixie targets, according to the earnings report.

Orla is continuing exploration work at Camino Rojo in Mexico and at Cerro Quema in Panama, as well, with the expectation of spending $18 million total on exploration this year, and Simpson said exploration at Camino Rojo could point to future underground mining of sulfide ore.

“We’re moving ahead on all fronts,” he said.

Orla also acquired the Lewis Project from Gold Standard in the acquisition that was mainly an exchange of shares. The Lewis Project is a large land package on the Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada with exploration potential.