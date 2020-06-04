New water spray system from Australia installed at Phoenix Mine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is so much going on at a mine site, with the huge shovels and haul trucks and all the equipment and chemical processes to extract the metal from the ore, that a water truck driving around spraying water on the roads may seem like a rather minor player in the operation. The haul truck drivers may sometimes appreciate the water truck keeping the dust down, but they may also sometimes want the water truck to get out of the way. But the water trucks actually play an important role at a mine.

You might think that after all these years of mine operations that the technology of spraying water on roads to keep the dust down would have been perfected. But technology keeps changing, and there is always room for improvement. And a better system for spraying the water has the potential for a lot of benefits, including improvements to safety and the environment as well as cost savings.

There are a variety of water truck spray systems out there. Australian Diversified Engineering, a company based in Brisbane, Australia, has been making water truck spray systems for about 25 years, and developed a new design with a more automated system of regulating the water flow in late 2013. The system is now installed on about 150 mine water trucks in Australia. For about the past three years ADE has had a distributor in South Africa, and the water spray system is now on about 15 trucks in Africa.