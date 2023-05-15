Newmont Corp., already considered the world’s largest gold company, will become even bigger with Newcrest Mining Ltd.’s just-announced acceptance of the Denver-based company’s final offer to acquire the Australian mining company in an all-share deal.

“At this snapshot in time” the acquisition is valued at $17.5 billion in U.S. dollars, Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said.

He said, however, that the value will change with the price of Newmont shares, with Newcrest shareholders receiving 0.4 Newmont shares for every Newcrest share. The transaction’s value was above $19 billion at earlier points in the process.

Newmont’s share price in afternoon trading on May 15 was $47.30 per share, up $1.36.

Newcrest separately plans to pay $1.10 in U.S. dollars per share to its shareholders before the merger is completed, which Jabara said is expected in the fourth quarter after shareholder approval from both companies and regulatory approvals.

Newmont, which has a long history in Nevada and is 38.5% owner of Nevada Gold Mines, will be adding more gold ounces to its production portfolio companywide, but the acquisition isn’t about Newmont’s size but rather about extending mine lives into the future, said Newmont’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer.

He said in a conference call that the acquisition will “deliver decades-long shareholder value.”

Jabara said the merger “will add production, but it is profitable production that is adding more ounces that gives our shareholders added leverage to increases in the gold price because they will be exposed to more ounces.”

Newmont produced 5.96 million ounces of gold in 2022, and Newcrest produced 2.16 million ounces in 2022.

Jabara also said the deal with Newcrest isn’t expected to have any impact on Nevada Gold Mines, so “it will be business as usual” for NGM. Barrick Gold Corp. owns 61.5% of NGM and is the operator.

Palmer said in a May 15 conference call that Newmont’s announcement comes after “an intense period of exclusive due diligence,” and he said the transaction was transformational, “underpinned by a clear strategy that will combine two of the industry’s senior gold producers and set the standards for safe, profitable, and responsible gold and copper mining.”

He said the merger brings together the world’s largest gold reserve and resource base of 96 million ounces of gold reserves declared by Newmont and 52 million ounces declared by Newcrest, “which when combined with a robust organic project pipeline, provides the pathway to steady gold production and cash flow for many decades to come.”

Newcrest’s chairman, Peter Tomsett, said in the announcement that “this transaction combines two of the world’s leading gold producers, bringing forward significant value to Newcrest shareholders through the recognition of our outstanding growth pipeline. In addition to the ongoing benefits of merging these premier portfolios, the combined group will set a new benchmark in gold production while benefitting from a material and growing exposure to copper and a market leading position in safety and sustainability.”

Palmer said the first key reason for Newmont’s interest in Newcrest was that it presented an “opportunity to achieve the best possible collection of Tier 1 gold and copper assets in the industry under the one umbrella, benefiting from Newmont's operating model, sustainability practices and disciplined capital allocation process.

“Second, the addition of the Newcrest assets to the Newmont portfolio allows us to consolidate two world-class gold and copper mining districts in Australia and in Canada, unlocking compelling strategic, operational and sustainability driven synergies, unique to this transaction.

“Lastly, the combination complements Newmont's existing copper production and project pipeline with world-class growth optionality,” Palmer said.

In addition to gold, the acquisition of Newcrest more than doubles Newmont’s exposure to copper, with the combined annual copper production of roughly 350 million pounds, all coming from Australia and Canada, he said.

The arrangement will add about 50 billion pounds of copper reserves and resources from Newcrest to Newmont’s 42 billion pounds “providing very significant exposure to this metal of growing importance,” Palmer said.

Newcrest has operations in Australia, Papua New Guinea and Canada, and Palmer said that combining Newcrest’s Brucejack and Red Cris operations with Newmont’s Saddle North and Galore Creek projects will create “a Tier 1 district in the highly prospective golden triangle region of British Columbia.”

In addition to Nevada Gold Mines, Newmont has operations or joint ventures in Colorado, Canada, Australia, Ghana, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic, Suriname and Argentina.

“Newmont has a long history in Australia and shared heritage with Newcrest, establishing our Australian subsidiary way back in 1966 that would become Newcrest some 25 years later. Today, Newmont and Newcrest are two of the top gold producers in Australia… with four operating mines – of which three are Tier one assets,” Palmer said in the call.

Newcrest recently operated an exploration project at Jarbidge in Elko County, too, but that is currently inactive.

The merger also is expected to deliver $500 million in annual synergies, according to Palmer.

With closure of the deal, Newmont reported that Gregory Boyce will continue as chairman of the Newmont Board of Directors and the board will select two directors from Newcrest to join the board. Palmer will continue as president and chief executive officer.