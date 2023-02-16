Newcrest Mining Ltd. has said “no” to Newmont Corp.’s offer to buy the company for around $16.9 billion, but Newcrest said it is open to considering a better offer.

“The board has considered the indicative proposal and has unanimously determined to reject the offer as it does not represent sufficient value for Newcrest shareholders,” Newcrest said in a news release.

“In order to determine if Newmont can provide an improved proposal for consideration by the board that appropriately reflects the value of Newcrest, the board has indicated to Newmont that it is prepared to provide access to limited, non-public information on a non-exclusive basis. The provision of this information is subject to certain conditions including signing of an appropriate non-disclosure agreement.”

Newmont’s interest in purchasing Newcrest was announced Feb. 6. The $16.9 billion deal would be largest gold mining takeover ever. The largest so far has been Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.’s $10.4 billion takeover of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in 2021.

“Newmont’s takeover of Newcrest would give the Denver-based company a market value of $57 billion and combined production of as much as 8.5 million ounces,” Scotiabank analyst Tanya Jakusconek told Bloomberg News.

Barrick’s market capitalization is around $32 billion.

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow has said Barrick is not interested in making a counter-offer for Newcrest, and that paying a premium when purchasing a mining company is too much of a risk.

Newcrest’s response to Newmont’s proposal, however, indicates the company believes Newmont is undervaluing Newcrest’s potential.

In a results report issued Feb. 16 Newcrest Interim Chief Executive Officer Sherry Duhe said, “Newcrest had a solid first half operationally, producing 25% more gold and 32% more copper compared to the same period last year and delivering a healthy All-In Sustaining Cost margin of $585 per ounce, as we remain focused on disciplined financial management across our global portfolio. We expect production to improve further in the second half of FY23 and remain on track to meet our group guidance for FY23.”

“Our global gold and copper portfolio is well placed for the future,” Duhe said.

Duhe told Bloomberg News that Newcrest is “worth a lot more” than the $16.9 billion bid.

Reuters reported that analysts are looking for Newmont to offer around a 30% premium to Newcrest rather than the 21% premium which the $16.9 billion offer represents.

Copper currently provides about a quarter of Newcrest’s revenue, but the importance of copper for the company could grow since the metal is critical for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure.

“Copper in particular in the portfolio is something that I would assume makes us very attractive to many people out there,” Duhe told Bloomberg.

Australia-based Newcrest has mines in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s exploration division did some exploration in the Jarbidge area in northern Elko County a few years ago.

In the United States, Newmont has the Cripple Creek & Victor mine west of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is the 38.5% owner of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. Barrick is the 61.5% owner and is the operator.