Newmont acquires GT Gold

DENVER – Newmont Corp. and GT Gold Corp. announced that the companies have entered into a binding agreement in which Newmont will acquire the remaining 85.1% of common shares of GT Gold not already owned by Newmont.

Under the terms of the agreement, Newmont will acquire each GT Gold share for cash consideration of approximately $311 million.

“We are excited to expand our world-class portfolio to include the Tatogga project in the Tahltan Territory located in the highly sought-after Golden Triangle district of British Columbia, Canada,” said Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer.

“Newmont recognizes that our relationships with Indigenous, First Nations and host communities are critical to the way we operate. We are committed to continue building a constructive and respectful relationship with the Tahltan Nation, including with the community of Iskut, which is near the project, in anticipation of exploring this highly prospective area,” he said.