Newmont announces leadership appointments

Newmont Corp. on Aug. 2 announced the appointment of two senior operational leaders. Mia Gous will lead Newmont’s Australia region as senior vice president – Australia. Alex Bates has been named senior vice president - workplace responsibility, with a focus on strengthening Newmont’s commitment to providing a safe, healthy and equitable workplace.

“Newmont continues to leverage our deep bench of experienced leaders with the appointment of Mia Gous and Alex Bates to these critical roles,” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. “Their individual strengths, including extensive operational and management expertise, will be tremendous assets to Newmont as we continue to lead the gold industry through our world-class portfolio of assets and project pipeline.

“Equally important, they will both be key leaders as we strengthen our commitment to create an environment where everyone is welcomed, feels safe and can contribute and develop to their full potential.”

Gous joined Newmont in 2021 as general manager at Boddington, Western Australia’s largest gold mine. Gous is a chemical engineer with extensive leadership experience. Across her 27-year career in the mining industry, she has led heavy minerals, zinc, lead, copper and gold operations in Africa, Europe, South America and Australia. She has received the Influential Women in Chile – Leadership award and in 2019 was named to Chile’s 100 Female Leaders list.

As senior vice president – Australia, Gous’ mission will be to lead Newmont Australia’s delivery of value through the company’s core values of safety, sustainability, integrity, inclusion and responsibility.

Bates has been with Newmont since 2015, leading the Australia region as senior vice president since 2017. Prior to Newmont, he held senior operational leadership positions across the resources industry globally. Bates is a member of the Board of the Minerals Council of Australia, chairing the Safety and Sustainability committee. He has been a mentor for Women in Mining, West Australia and represents Newmont as a member of Australia’s CEOs for Gender Equity.

In this new role, Bates will report directly to Newmont’s President and CEO, Tom Palmer, with a focus on a culture that fosters a psychologically and physically safe workplace — free from any form of assault, harassment, bullying and discrimination.