Newmont announces third quarter earnings call

DENVER-- Newmont Corporation will report third quarter 2020 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2020, according to a company statement Thursday.

The company will hold a conference call at Noon Eastern Time the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number; 855.209.8210

Intl Dial-In Number; 412.317.5213

Conference Name; Newmont

Replay Number; 877.344.7529

Intl Replay Number; 412.317.0088

Replay Access Code; 10148282

Webcast Details:

Title: Newmont Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The third quarter 2020 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2020 on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the company’s website.

