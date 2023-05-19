DENVER – Newmont Corp. has announced the appointment of Karyn Ovelman as executive vice president and chief financial officer. She will be a member of the Newmont executive leadership team and will be based in Denver.

Newmont is the world's largest gold company and is set to become even larger with the acquisition of Newcrest Mining Ltd. Newmont has operations in North and South America, Africa and Australia. In the U.S., Newmont owns and operates the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine in Colorado and is the 38.5% owner of Nevada Gold Mines.

Ovelman, who will join Newmont during the second quarter of 2023, will be responsible for the company’s global finance functions. Newmont said Ovelman is a highly experienced financial professional who will focus on financial discipline and maintaining a robust and flexible balance sheet to support the company’s capital allocation strategy.

Ovelman brings extensive global leadership experience to her role with Newmont, having previously held chief financial officer roles for complex and capital-intensive companies in the resource and energy sectors, including Flowserve, LyondellBassell Industries NV, and Petroplus Holdings AG. Most recently, Karyn has been fully dedicated to board of director roles at Hess Corporation and Arcelor Mittal.

“Our balanced and disciplined approach to capital allocation to maintain financial strength and flexibility, and the highest standards of corporate governance, are Newmont’s industry trademarks and critical to our long-term strategy,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont president and chief executive officer. “Karyn brings a breadth of global experience operating in complex financial environments and has proven leadership and commercial capabilities to enable success during periods of transformation.

“Karyn is uniquely qualified to ensure our financial approach underpins the safe delivery of long-term value to all our stakeholders through sustainable and responsible mining,” Palmer said.

Ovelman has a commitment to developing high performing teams, continuous improvement and performance in global organizations, having worked in the United States and the United Kingdom. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Connecticut and is a licensed certified public accountant in the state of Texas.