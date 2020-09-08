Newmont board achieves gender parity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENVER--Newmont Corporation announced today the election of Susan N. Story to the Board of Directors effective September 10th. The company has now achieved gender parity amongst its non-executive directors

Story comes to Newmont with more than 38 years of experience in the water, energy and electricity industries. She previously served as president and CEO of American Water Works Co. Inc. until her retirement in April 2020, having previously served as its senior vice president and chief financial officer and in senior executive roles at Southern Company and Gulf Power Company.

Story currently serves as the lead independent director of Raymond James Financial, Inc., serving on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, Securities Repurchase Committee and the Securities Offerings Committee, and is a current director on the board of Dominion Energy, where she serves on the Audit Committee and the Finance and Risk Oversight Committee. She previously served on the board of American Water.

“At Newmont, we are proud that the commitment to diversity and reflecting Newmont’s values starts at the top,” President and CEO Tom Palmer said. “Newmont’s core value of inclusion and diversity helps us attract and retain the industry’s top talent so we can achieve differentiated business results today and well into the future.”