Newmont celebrates 100 years

DENVER — This week, Newmont Corp. honors Col. William Boyce Thompson’s spirit of exploration on the 100th year since the company’s founding in 1921.

From its early beginnings in mining in California, Newmont grew to become a geographically diverse and diversified mining house headquartered in New York City. The company returned its focus to gold in the 1960s with the discovery of Nevada’s prolific Carlin Trend.

Following international expansion and a series of transformational mergers and acquisitions, today Newmont is the world’s leading gold mining company with 12 operating mines and two joint ventures, all in top-tier jurisdictions.

“It’s an honor to lead Newmont Corporation at such a pivotal time in our history. This milestone offers us a clear moment in time to celebrate our achievements and reflect as we move into the next 100 years of mining,” stated Tom Palmer, president and CEO of Newmont. “Throughout our history, Newmont has been a catalyst for change. With a vibrant history, we have transformed; embracing new jurisdictions and innovative technologies.