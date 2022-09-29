Newmont CFO steps down

Newmont Corp. announced Sept. 28 that Nancy Buese will step down from the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer of Newmont on Nov. 1, as she pursues an opportunity outside of the company. Buese will be succeeded by Brian Tabolt on an interim basis as Newmont commences a global search.

“Over the last six years, Nancy provided exemplary leadership and sound guidance to Newmont,” said Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer. “She built a strong team committed to financial discipline and maintaining a robust balance sheet while building financial flexibility that allows for reinvestment in our business.

“As we look to fill this important role, our focus will be on further differentiating the strength of our executive leadership team to support the next exciting chapter in Newmont’s future.”

Brian Tabolt is currently Newmont’s vice president, controller and chief accounting officer. He joined Newmont in 2021, bringing 20 years of financial accounting and reporting experience as well as leading high performing teams providing valuable financial leadership and insights. Prior to Newmont, Brian served at vice president, global controller and chief accounting officer for Molson Coors Beverage Company, as well as other senior technical accounting roles. He began his career in accounting with Deloitte.

In the United States, Newmont owns the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine in Colorado and is the 38.5% owner of Nevada Gold Mines. Barrick Gold Corp. is the 61.5% owner of NGM and is the operator.