Newmont Corp. reported adjusted net income of $348 million, or 44 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, gold production of 1.63 million ounces in the quarter, gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces, and continued pursuing acquisition of Newcrest Mining Ltd.

Newmont’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer, said in the Feb. 23 earnings call that he couldn’t say much about Newmont’s proposed acquisition because there is “live engagement” with Newcrest, which rejected Newmont’s $16.9 billion offer earlier this month.

Palmer said Newmont has a long history with Newcrest dating back to 1996, and acquisition of the Australian company would strengthen Newmont’s position in Australia and provide for large-scale supply chain opportunities, as well as other synergies.

“There has never been a better time for Newmont and Newcrest to come together,” he said.

Newcrest stated when it rejected Newmont’s offer that it was open to considering a better offer, and Palmer said the company is allowing Newmont to obtain more information about Newcrest.

Looking at Newmont’s finances and production, Palmer said the company “finished the year with a strong fourth quarter.”

The adjusted net income for the quarter was down from $624 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and Newmont posted a net loss from continuing operations of $1.488 billion for the quarter, compared with a $61 million loss in the 2021 quarter.

The net loss was due to impairment charges totaling $1.3 billion and $700,000 in reclamation charges in the 2022 quarter, according to the Denver-based company’s Feb. 23 report, which stated that $511 million of the impairment charges was for long-lived assets at the Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine in Colorado due to a decision to transition to a leach-only operation.

CC&V was shipping refractory ore to Nevada for processing in past years.

Newmont’s adjusted net income for the year 2022 was $1.47 billion, down from $2.37 billion in 2021, and adjusted share prices were $1.85 for 2022 and $2.96 for 2021. All-in sustaining costs for the year 2022 averaged $1,211 per ounce, up from $1,062 per ounce in 2021.

The interim executive vice president and chief financial officer, Brian Tabolt, said Newmont posted $3.2 billion in revenue for 2022.

Gold production for the quarter of 1.63 million ounces was up from nearly 1.62 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021 and included 324,000 ounces of gold from Newmont’s 38.5% share of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp., down 14% from 377,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

For the year, NGM produced 1.27 million ounces of gold production for Newmont’s share at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,186 per ounce.

Rob Atkinson, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Newmont, said in the earnings call that NGM had a “disappointing fourth quarter and full year production fell at the lower end of the guidance range and above the higher end of costs.”

Newmont’s other joint venture with Barrick, Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic, produced 65,000 gold ounces for Newmont’s 40% share in the fourth quarter, down from 71,000 in the 2021 quarter, and 285,000 ounces for the year 2022, compared with 325,000 ounces for Newmont in the prior year.

“Both of these joint ventures are core to Newmont’s portfolio, and we look forward to our managers safely delivering on 2023 commitments,” Atkinson said.

For the year 2022, Newmont produced 6 million ounces of gold, roughly the same as the prior year, and 1.3 million gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc, achieving the company’s original guidance for the year, and all-in sustaining costs for the year were $1,211 per ounce.

Newmont is estimating gold production for 2023 of between 5.7 million and 6.3 million ounces and all-in sustaining costs of $1,150 and $1,250 per ounce, which incorporates an additional 3% of cost inflation over 2022, the company stated.

“As we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, we expect to steadily increase production and improve costs from out balanced global portfolio of world-class assets and robust project pipeline,” Palmer said in the earnings announcement.

“We remain committed to our disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation, allowing us to maintain an investment-grade balance sheet while steadily reinvesting in the business and providing superior returns to shareholders through out industry-leading dividend framework,” he said.

Newmont announced a fourth-quarter dividend of 40 cents per share based on the company’s dividend framework calibrated at $1,700 per gold ounce and incorporating free cash flow impacts from industry-wide inflationary pressures and a period of investment, according to the earnings report.

The company reported that it returned $1.7 billion to shareholders in 2022.

The company’s average realized gold price for the fourth quarter was $1,758 per ounce, compared with $1,798 per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the average realized gold price for all of 2022 was $1,792 per ounce, up from $1,788 in the year 2021.

The New York spot gold price on Feb. 23 was $1,823 per ounce in afternoon trading.

Newmont shares were at $44.11, down 12 cents, in afternoon trading on Feb. 23. Newmont’s fourth quarter adjusted net earnings of 44 cents per share fell below Zachs Consensus Estimate of 47 cents.

The gold reserves of 96 million ounces, compared with 92.8 million ounces at the end of 2021, included 18.6 million gold reserves for Newmont’s share of Nevada Gold Mines, compared with 19.3 million ounces at the end of 201, the company reported.

Measured and indicated resources companywide totaled 75.3 million gold ounces, and inferred resources were at 36.1 million gold ounces. Copper reserves at the end of 2022 included 75.3 million ounces, and silver reserves, 600 million ounces.

Newmont’s report on reserves shows that 33% of them are in North America, 39% in South America, 17% in Australia and 11% in Africa.

Palmer said the Newmont team is “actively building a profitable and resilient production pipeline for the next several decades.”

Current projects include the Tanami Expansion 2 in Australia, Ahafo North in Ghana, Yanococha Sulfides in Peru, Pamour at the Porcupine Mine in Canada and the Cerro Negro District Expansion in Argentina, according to Newmont.

Regarding Tanami, Atkinson said extreme weather closed the Tanami roadway from late December to mid-February so supplies couldn’t arrive by truck, which led to a temporary shutdown of the production plant while mining continued.

He said Tanami consumed the supplies in stock, forcing the shutdown and stockpiling of ore.

“We will restart the mill tomorrow,” Atkinson said on Feb. 23.