Newmont contributes $5 million to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

DENVER -- Newmont Corporation announced it has committed $5 million to support humanitarian efforts relating to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The company will provide direct support to Project C.U.R.E., the American Red Cross and International Medical Corps. All three organizations have a mission to provide relief and medical supplies to those in need and are actively working in Ukraine and neighboring countries to support the millions of people affected by the crisis.

“Newmont has a culture rooted in its values and a deep commitment to and respect for human rights,” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. “As citizens of the world, we believe that our values compel us to provide meaningful support to the people of Ukraine who are suffering due to this tragic conflict. It is our basic duty to provide what relief we can in the face of such terrible atrocities.”

In addition, Newmont is facilitating employee contributions to the American Red Cross by providing a double match to those contributions as well the corporate contributions.

Newmont, the world’s largest gold producer, owns 38.5% of Nevada Gold Mines. Barrick Gold is the 61.5% owner and operator.

