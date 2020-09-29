Newmont Corp. forms joint-venture in Colombia

DENVER-- Newmont Corp. has formed an exploration joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in the South American nation of Colombia.

The 50-50 joint venture, which will be operated by the Toronto based Agnico Eagle. The company will explore the Anzá project and advance other prospective gold targets of district-scale potential in Colombia, according to a statement Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are excited to partner with Agnico Eagle to further advance exploration opportunities in this highly prospective region in Colombia,” Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer said. “Our companies share similar views of safe and responsible mining practices with proven expertise in Greenfields exploration areas.”

The Anzá project is a gold exploration project, comprising exploration contracts and applications totaling approximately 200 km2 located in the Mid-Cauca belt in Colombia. The project is 50 km west of Medellin and 60 km south from Zijin Mining’s Buriticá operation.

Agnico will sole fund the Joint Venture until expenditures equal Newmont’s previous investment in the Anza project (approximately $2.9 million). Thereafter the parties will continue funding on a 50-50 basis.

Newmont’s portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0