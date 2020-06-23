Newmont Corp. ranks 13th in 100 Best Corporate Citizens list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENVER-- Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) was ranked 13th overall in 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 2020, moving up seven places from its 2019 ranking.

Newmont, which is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is the only mining company to make the top 20 this year, and one of only two mining companies to make the 21st annual list (formerly Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s list).

"Consistently strong environmental, social and governance performance is inextricably linked to delivering superior business results and is a key measure of how well our business is managed overall,” President and CEO Tom Palmer said.

“This recognition is yet another indicator of how deeply sustainability and strong, transparent governance is integrated into our culture,” he said.

3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens methodology ranks the 1,000 largest, publicly traded U.S. companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance. 3BL Media’s partner, ISS ESG, conducts the research and processes the ranking based on publicly available information and data gathered by reputable, third party organizations, including Compustat, CDP, FactSet, GRI, UN Global Compact, and the U.S. EPA.

