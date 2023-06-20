DENVER – Newmont Corp. announced the company is deferring its investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project in Peru at least two years while optimizing its portfolio with the upcoming acquisition of Newcrest Mining.

Newcrest accepted Newmont’s all-stock offer in May, and the transaction at that time was valued at $17.5 billion. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

“Once complete, our proposed acquisition of Newcrest will create an industry-leading portfolio of Tier 1 operations and deepen our unmatched pipeline of value-accretive projects,” said Tom Palmer, president and chief executive officer.

“In connection with this transaction and our strategy to create lasting value, we are targeting at least $2 billion in near-term cash flow improvements through portfolio optimization within the first two years,” he said in the June 20 announcement.

“The deferral of the Yanacocha Sulfides project represents the first step in delivering on this target, as we evaluate further opportunities to re-sequence project capital and rationalize the combined portfolio to build a more profitable and resilient future for the business,” Palmer said.

The deferral results in a reduction of development capital expenditures, including an estimated $300 million that was in Newmont’s outlook for 2024, according to the announcement.

The company stated that the decision to delay the project in Peru was based on a “robust analysis” by Dean Gehring, chief development officer, over nine months to maximize the project’s economics during a period of high inflation and market volatility.

Gehring will now shift his focus from leading the Yanacocha operation and sulfides project to leading integration planning for the Newcrest acquisition, becoming the chief integration officer, Newmont said.

The sulfides plan calls for developing sulfide deposits through an integrated processing circuit, including an autoclave, to produce 45% gold, 45% copper and 10% silver.