Newmont Corp. reported adjusted net income of $320 million, or 40 cents per share, and 1.27 million ounces of gold production for the first quarter, including 261,000 ounces of gold for its share of Nevada Gold Mines production, and stated that the first-quarter results were in line with expectations.

The average realized gold price was $1,906 per ounce, up from the average realized gold price of $1,892 per ounce in the first quarter of last year, and the gold price has been higher since the quarter ended on March 31, with the New York spot price on April 27 at $1,987.10 per ounce.

Newmont shows in the first-quarter report that a $100 per-ounce increase in the gold price delivers roughly $400 million more in free cash flow, and Interim Chief Financial Officer Brian Tabolt said in the earnings call that “this higher gold price environment results in favorable inventory adjustments, as well as higher royalties and production taxes.”

The Denver-based company’s adjusted net income was down from $546 million, or 69 cents per share, in the first quarter of last year, and gold production was down from 1.34 million ounces in the first quarter of 2022, according to the earnings report.

Net income without adjustments was $339 million, compared with $432 million in the first quarter of the prior year, and revenue totaled $2.7 billion, down 11% from the first quarter of last year due to lower sales volumes for all metals except copper and lower average realized co-product metal prices, Newmont stated.

The adjusted net income of 40 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents, and Newmont shares closed at $48.27, up $1.12.

Nevada Gold Mines production for Newmont’s 38.5% ownership was down from 288,000 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and all-in sustaining costs were $1,405 per ounce in the 2023 quarter. NGM is operated by Barrick Gold Corp., which owns the remaining 61.5%.

“Since transforming Newmont’s business four years ago, we continue to lead the gold sector in sustainability, profitable gold production and shareholder returns due to the strength of our team and the quality of our world-class portfolio,” Newmont’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer, said in the announcement.

Newcrest Mining

In the call, he covered Newmont’s efforts to acquire Australia-based Newcrest Mining Co., stating that the companies are now in a due diligence period that ends May 11, so he can’t provide many details, but the company’s latest offer is for Newcrest shareholders to acquire 0.4% of Newmont shares.

He said the bid is “best and firm unless a superior proposal emerges,” and he presented a timeline that shows Newmont and Newcrest entered an exclusivity deed on April 10 to begin the due diligence period.

“Our proposed acquisition would combine the assets and talents of two of the sector’s top senior gold producers and set the new standard for safe, profitable gold mining,” Palmer said.

Also on April 27, the company’s board of directors declared a dividend of 40 cents per share for the first quarter, which is within the framework of the dividend policy that was calibrated at the mid-point of the $1,700 per-ounce range, according to Newmont, which issued its 2022 Sustainability Report on April 20.

The report on sustainability highlights included zero workplace fatalities in 2022 at its mining operations for the fourth year in a row, continued to work toward conformance with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management, distribution of $11 billion in direct contributions, such as salaries, taxes, royalties and contributions to communities.

Palmer said Newmont worked with Barrick on a detailed investigation of the Jan. 23 fatality at NGM’s Goldstrike underground mine north of Carlin.

Along with the gold production from its operations, Newmont reported 288,000 ounces of co-product gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc in the first quarter, and posted all-in sustaining costs of $1,376 per ounce that the company said were impacted by lower production volumes and continued global cost pressures. The all-in sustaining costs were up 19% from the first quarter of last year, $1,156 per ounce.

Newmont expects costs to decrease throughout this year, however.