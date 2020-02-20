Newmont earnings surge in quarter

The excess free cash flow goes for debt reduction and shareholder returns, she said.

Revenue also rose to $2.97 billion in the quarter, up 45 percent over the 2018 quarter, for the company that formed the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp. last July 1 and acquired Goldcorp Inc. on April 18, 2019.

Nevada Gold Mines is owned 61.5 percent by Barrick and 38.5 percent by Newmont and operated by Barrick, so Barrick reports on the Nevada operations. Newmont did report that earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from the joint venture totaled $267 million in the fourth quarter.

For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Newmont’s share of gold production from the joint venture was 366,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $883 per ounce.

The company wrote that formation of the joint venture diversifies Newmont’s footprint in Nevada and allows Newmont to benefit from additional efficiencies through integrated mine planning and processing. The company accounts for its interest in NGM using the proportionate consolidation method, according to the report.