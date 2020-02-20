Newmont earnings surge in quarter

Newmont Corp. reported fourth-quarter earnings that were much higher than the prior year and beat expectations, boosted by glittering gold prices, with the adjusted net earnings at $410 million, or 50 cents per share.
The share price was up 10 cents over the 2018 quarter.
Wall Street predicted earnings of 48 cents per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Newmont shares were selling at $48.55, up $2.38, the afternoon of Feb. 20, hours after the earnings announcement.
The adjusted net income compared with $210 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Net income based on generally accepted accounting principles was $537 million, or 66 cents per share, in the quarter ending Dec. 31, according to Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Newmont, an increase of $540 million from the 2018 quarter primarily due to higher production from acquired assets and higher gold prices.
The spot gold price averaged $1,483 per ounce in the fourth quarter, up 21 percent over the 2018 quarter, and the spot price on Feb. 20 a little before the New York Mercantile Exchange closed was at $1,619.80 per ounce. The price topped $1,600 earlier this week for the first time since 2013.
Newmont Chief Financial Officer Nancy Buese said in the company’s Feb. 20 earnings teleconference that Newmont uses a gold price of $1,200 per ounce for not only figuring gold reserves but for a “disciplined approach” for planning purposes so every $100 hike per ounce in the gold price results in a $400 million savings for Newmont.
The excess free cash flow goes for debt reduction and shareholder returns, she said.
Revenue also rose to $2.97 billion in the quarter, up 45 percent over the 2018 quarter, for the company that formed the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp. last July 1 and acquired Goldcorp Inc. on April 18, 2019.
Nevada Gold Mines is owned 61.5 percent by Barrick and 38.5 percent by Newmont and operated by Barrick, so Barrick reports on the Nevada operations. Newmont did report that earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from the joint venture totaled $267 million in the fourth quarter.
For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Newmont’s share of gold production from the joint venture was 366,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $883 per ounce.
The company wrote that formation of the joint venture diversifies Newmont’s footprint in Nevada and allows Newmont to benefit from additional efficiencies through integrated mine planning and processing. The company accounts for its interest in NGM using the proportionate consolidation method, according to the report.
Looking at all of 2019, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said in the earnings announcement that the company “returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and as we enter our centenary year, Newmont is well positioned with the industry’s largest reserve base strategically located in top-tier jurisdictions that enable us to sustain production and generate robust cash flow across price cycles.”
Buese said Newmont has bought back 500 million shares so far. Newmont announced on Dec. 2 it would buy back up to $1 billion in shares.
The company’s board has declared a dividend of 14 cents for the quarter and reiterated Newmont’s promise to raise the dividend 79 percent to 25 cents per share per quarter beginning in April for a dividend of $1 per year.
Companywide, Newmont reported gold production of 1.83 million ounces in the fourth quarter, up 27 percent, and all-in sustaining costs of $946 per ounce, up 12 percent over the 2018 quarter.
Both Newmont and Barrick sold their 50 percent shares of Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines in Australia in recent months, with Newmont’s portion closing in January. Newmont also sold the Red Lake Mine in Canada and its investment holdings in Continental Gold.
Newmont is working on an expansion at the Tanami Mine in Australia that will improve gold production by an average 150,000 to 200,000 gold ounces a year, and Chief Operating Officer Rob Atkinson said in the teleconference “Tanami is a terrific asset.”
Musselwhite in Canada poured its first gold this week since a conveyor fire last year. Normal production levels will be reached in early October. The company is constructing an underground shaft at Musselwhite, as well, to hoist ore from the underground crushers to reduce haulage costs and ventilation costs.
At Boddington in Australia, Newmont is planning an autonomous haulage system that should be fully operational in 2021, becoming the first open pit mine worldwide with an autonomous truck fleet. The new fleet of Caterpillar trucks is expected to save money and extend the mine life.
Palmer said in the teleconference that such a fleet may be used later at other Newmont operations but is only cost-effective with mines that have a long life ahead of them.
Penasquito Mine in Mexico, which had a rough 2019 with blockades over water issues, “delivered a strong finish to the year,” said Atkinson.
The company also announced that gold reserves were at a high of 100 million ounces, and that Newmont produced 6.29 million ounces of gold in 2019, up 23 percent over 2018, with the outlook to be 6.4 million ounces this year.