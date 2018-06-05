Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Carlin seniors benefit from Newmont Legacy Fund

Newmont Mining Corp. pledged $28,923 to the Carlin Senior Center for 2018.

 SUBMITTED

To provide community investment in its host communities across northern Nevada, Newmont Mining Corp. established two funds in 2010 supported by the company’s and its employees’ charitable giving.

“Newmont and our employees are committed to the communities in which we all live and work. The Endowment Fund is a foundational piece of the Legacy we are building with our partner communities,” said Andrew Woodley, regional senior vice president for Newmont’s North America Operations.

In the first quarter of 2010, Newmont marked fund balance growth and distributions totaling more than $867,000.

“It’s a pretty huge number when you think about the money that is going into the community here,” said Nancy C. Ostler, Newmont Legacy Fund executive director.

Newmont Endowment Fund

Investment for years after Newmont ceases operations. Funded by an initial company contribution, employee donations, company match and investment income.

$2.4 million fund balance

$350,000 yearly growth

$130,000 Newmont annual contribution

$72,000 employee and Newmont contributions in Q1

Newmont Legacy Fund

Investment while Newmont is in operation. Funded by Nevada and Colorado employees, and company match.

$3.1 million fund balance

$867,738 first-quarter distributions

325 area benefiting nonprofits

$17.7 million to have been donated by 2018

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Mining Quarterly - Mining, state and county reporter

Load comments