To provide community investment in its host communities across northern Nevada, Newmont Mining Corp. established two funds in 2010 supported by the company’s and its employees’ charitable giving.
“Newmont and our employees are committed to the communities in which we all live and work. The Endowment Fund is a foundational piece of the Legacy we are building with our partner communities,” said Andrew Woodley, regional senior vice president for Newmont’s North America Operations.
In the first quarter of 2010, Newmont marked fund balance growth and distributions totaling more than $867,000.
“It’s a pretty huge number when you think about the money that is going into the community here,” said Nancy C. Ostler, Newmont Legacy Fund executive director.
Newmont Endowment Fund
Investment for years after Newmont ceases operations. Funded by an initial company contribution, employee donations, company match and investment income.
$2.4 million fund balance
$350,000 yearly growth
$130,000 Newmont annual contribution
$72,000 employee and Newmont contributions in Q1
Newmont Legacy Fund
Investment while Newmont is in operation. Funded by Nevada and Colorado employees, and company match.
$3.1 million fund balance
$867,738 first-quarter distributions
325 area benefiting nonprofits
$17.7 million to have been donated by 2018
