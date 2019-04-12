DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE) - Newmont Mining Corporation announced Friday that the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada cleared Newmont and Goldcorp to proceed with their previously announced combination. With this approval, Newmont and Goldcorp can now move forward with closing the transaction.
Mexico’s Competition Commission approved the combination in March, following clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau and the Korea Fair Trade Commission in February.
“With the overwhelming support of both companies’ shareholders and the necessary regulatory approvals in hand, we will close the transaction on April 18 th,” said Gary Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful to our employees, shareholders, partners and government stakeholders for their support and cooperation throughout this process.”
Following transaction close, Newmont Goldcorp will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker ‘NEM’ and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) with the ticker ‘NGT.’ Goldcorp’s common shares will be delisted from the exchanges following closing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.