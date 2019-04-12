{{featured_button_text}}
Newmont North America Regional Office in Elko

Newmont North America Regional Office in Elko

 SUZANNE FEATHERSTON sfeatherston@elkodaily.com

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE) - Newmont Mining Corporation announced Friday that the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada cleared Newmont and Goldcorp to proceed with their previously announced combination. With this approval, Newmont and Goldcorp can now move forward with closing the transaction.

Mexico’s Competition Commission approved the combination in March, following clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau and the Korea Fair Trade Commission in February.

“With the overwhelming support of both companies’ shareholders and the necessary regulatory approvals in hand, we will close the transaction on April 18 th,” said Gary Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful to our employees, shareholders, partners and government stakeholders for their support and cooperation throughout this process.”

Following transaction close, Newmont Goldcorp will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker ‘NEM’ and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) with the ticker ‘NGT.’ Goldcorp’s common shares will be delisted from the exchanges following closing.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments