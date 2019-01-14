ELKO — Newmont Mining Corp. plans to acquire Goldcorp Inc. in an transaction that will result in the formation of Newmont Goldcorp.
The companies entered into a definitive agreement Jan. 14 for Newmont to acquire all the outstanding common shares of Goldcorp in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at $10 billion.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.
Under the terms of the agreement, Newmont will acquire each Goldcorp share for 0.3280 of a Newmont share, which represents a 17 percent premium based on the companies’ 20-day volume weighted average share prices.
Newmont shareholders will own approximately 65 percent of the company, and Goldcorp shareholders will own about 35 percent of the combined company.
The combined company is expected to provide shareholders the largest gold reserves per share and highest annual dividend among senior gold producers, Newmont shared in a news release.
“This combination will create the world’s leading gold business with the best assets, people, prospects and value-creation opportunities,” said Gary Goldberg, Newmont’s CEO, in a statement.
Newmont Goldcorp plans to target $1 billion to $1.5 billion in divestitures over the next two years to optimize gold production at a level of 6 million to 7 million ounces annually.
“This combination creates the world’s premier gold company,” said Goldcorp’s president and CEO, David Garofalo.
Tom Palmer, Newmont’s president and chief operating officer, is expected to lead Newmont Goldcorp as president and CEO after the retirement of Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg in late 2019. The board will be made up of Newmont and Goldcorp directors.
Newmont Goldcorp’s North America regional office will be in Vancouver, Canada — to oversee all properties in the United States and Canada — and its headquarters will be in Colorado. The company’s South America regional office will be in Miami, the Australia regional office in Perth; and the Africa regional office in Accra, Ghana.
Shares will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange using the ticker symbol NEM and is expected to be listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after the transaction closes.
So is this why they are laying off 120 people from Operations???? SHM
