DENVER -- Newmont Goldcorp Corp. announced plans to temporarily suspend operations at its Penasquito mine in Mexico Monday “pending resolution of an illegal blockade by a trucking contractor and some members of the Cedros community” that began on March 27.
“The Company remains committed to good-faith dialogue with blockade leaders and continues working with Mexican authorities to resolve the situation in a safe, fair and timely manner,” stated a Business Wire release. “A comprehensive contingency plan is in place to enable the safe and orderly resumption of operations once the illegal blockade is lifted.”
The Penasquito mine produced 272,000 ounces of gold in 2018 and operates according to national and international standards for safety, environmental stewardship and social responsibility, the company reported.
The mine was part of Goldcorp’s holdings prior to the company’s merger this month with Newmont. The operation located in Zacatecas about 480 miles northwest of Mexico City has an open pit mine and two processing facilities.
A similar blockade in June 2018 lasted two weeks.
That protest was led by truck drivers who said the company reneged on promises to hire locally, Reuters reported at the time.
A group of community land owners and a truckers’ organization also blocked access to the mine in September 2016.
Their demands included construction of a health clinic and a landfill, the drilling of several wells and the creation of jobs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.