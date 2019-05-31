DENVER -- Newmont Goldcorp Corp. announced this week that it has ranked 20th on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 2019. Newmont Goldcorp was the sole mining company in the top 20 and one of only two miners to make the magazine’s 20th annual list.
“This recognition is another indicator of how deeply sustainability is embraced by our employees and integrated into our culture,” said Gary Goldberg, chief executive officer. “We recognize that consistently strong environmental and social performance is central to creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders. Not only is it the right thing to do, it is a key measure of how well our business is run overall.”
Ranking the 100 Best Corporate Citizens was based on 134 disclosure and performance factors in seven categories: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights and stakeholders and society.
Research for the list was conducted by ISS Corporate Solutions, ranking the top 10 percent of businesses in the Russell 1000 Index based on publicly available resources, rather than company submissions.
Last fall, Newmont was named the mining sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year. In 2018, Newmont’s assessment grade in CDP’s (formerly known as the Climate Disclosure Project) Climate Change questionnaire also improved to "A-" (up from "B" in 2017), and Newmont was one of 230 companies named to Bloomberg's 2019 Gender-Equality Index, achieving a score of 84 out of 100 - above the index average of 73.
In December of last year, Newmont also was recognized in a ranking by the Drucker Institute and The Wall Street Journal of the top 250 best managed companies, based in part on high scores in employee engagement and social responsibility.
For the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, visit triplepundit.com.
