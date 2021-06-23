Newmont launches climate strategy

“It is our firm belief that climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time and that Newmont must be a catalyst for change. It is our responsibility to operate our business in a sustainable way in order to generate long-term value whilst mitigating climate change’s effect on our operations. We continue to hold ourselves to high standards of performance while continuing our commitment to transparent reporting,” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. “Today we send a clear signal that Newmont has moved beyond managing climate change as a sustainability issue to incorporating these risks and opportunities into our business strategy and business planning process.”