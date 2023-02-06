Newmont Corp., the world’s largest gold producer with longtime ties to Nevada, will become even larger if its proposal pans out to acquire 100% of the shares of Australia-based Newcrest Mining Ltd., which recently explored at Jarbidge in Elko County.

Newmont confirmed late on Feb. 5 that it is proposing to combine with Newcrest for 0.38 Newmont shares per Newcrest share, which would give Newcrest 30% ownership of Newmont, with the remaining 70% going to Newmont, which has a history with Newcrest.

The deal is valued at $17 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Newmont’s shares were at $47.55, down $2.30, in early afternoon trading on Feb. 6. Newcrest is on the Australian stock exchange, which showed shares were up by $2.08 in Australian currency with news of the proposal.

“We believe a combination of Newmont and Newcrest presents a powerful value proposition to our respective shareholders, workforce and the communities in which we operate,” said Tom Palmer, president and chief executive officer of Colorado-based Newmont.

“The proposed transaction would join industry-leading portfolios of assets and projects to create a long-term value across the combined global business, and we welcome the consideration of Newcrest’s Board of Directors,” he said in the announcement.

Newcrest stated that it has received the latest conditional and non-binding proposal from Newmont, and that the offer of 0.38 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share follows an earlier proposal of an exchange ratio of 0.363 Newmont shares.

Newcrest said its board had considered the earlier proposal and rejected it as not delivering sufficient value to Newcrest shareholders, but the board is considering the latest proposal and advised shareholders it remains fully committed to acting in the best interest of Newcrest shareholders.

The Australian company operates mines in Australia, Canada and Papua New Guinea.

Newcrest’s exploration subsidiary started exploring in the Jarbidge area in northern Elko County near the Idaho border several years ago but has stopped drilling.

“They have been doing reclamation,” Greg Van Oosbree, a zone geologist for the U.S. Forest Service’s Humboldt-Toyiabe National Forest, said on Feb. 6.

He said the company didn’t find a large enough resource at the Jarbidge site to continue drilling.

Newcrest had reduced the scale of work a couple years ago in an agreement between the company, USFS and conservationists, Van Oosbree said.

The USFS released an environmental assessment in April 2020 of Newcrest Resource’s Jargidge Exploration Project, determining that the exploration project wouldn’t have a significant impact, but the Idaho Conservation League, Idaho Rivers United and Idaho chapter of the Sierra Club objected to the findings, according to The Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Newcrest also has exploration earn-in exploration agreements in Nevada with Headwater Gold Inc., including the Midas North exploration program in Elko County, one near Hawthorne and one near the closed Sleeper Mine.

Vancouver-based Headwater Gold reported on Jan. 23 that Newcrest is fully funding the Midas North project during the earn-in phase.

Newmont has a long history of mining in Nevada and is now part of the joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp. called Nevada Gold Mines. Newmont holds 38.5% and Barrick owns 61.5% and is the operator.

Bloomberg reported that Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, said on Feb. 6 that “there is a difference between value merger acquisitions and getting bigger for the sake of getting bigger,” referring to Newmont’s proposal for Newcrest.

Newmont’s history with Newcrest goes back to 1966, when Newmont Mining Ltd. formed a subsidiary, Newmont Holdings Ltd., that was renamed Newmont Australia Ltd. That company bought Australmin Holdings Ltd. in 1990 and joined with BHP Gold Ltd. The spin-off was named Newcrest Mining Ltd.

According to the Financial Times, Sandeep Biswas retired suddenly in December as chief executive officer of Newcrest, and the Wall Street Journal stated that Newmont’s approach comes at a time of upheaval because of the CEO’s retirement. Newcrest named Chief Financial Officer Sherry Duhe as interim CEO.

Newcrest operates the Brucejack and Red Chris mines in British Columbia, Cadia in New South Whales, Australia, Havieram and Telfer in Western Australia, Lihir on Niolam Island in Papua New Guinea and Wafi-Golpu in Papua New Guinea.

Kitco reported that Newcrest has been investing heavily in northern British Columbia.

Newmont operates the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine in Colorado and has operations or partnerships in operations in North and South America, Australia and Africa.