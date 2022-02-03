Newmont named to list of World’s Most Admired Companies

DENVER -- Newmont Corp. has recently been recognized as one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies. The in-depth annual global survey of more than 3,800 executives, directors and securities analysts identifies companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries.

Newmont is the 38.5 percent owner of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. Barrick is the 61.5 percent owner.

On the Fortune list, Newmont had strong scores in the areas of social responsibility, quality of management and global competitiveness.

“This recognition validates our commitment to our purpose, to create value through sustainable and responsible mining.” said Tom Palmer, Newmont president and CEO. “ESG is woven into the fabric of our company and is fundamental to the way in which we operate. We are constantly learning and evolving, to create a culture in which doing what is right drives how we operate. Our workforce and leadership team set high standards of accountability to deliver strong environmental and social performance whilst creating value for all our stakeholders.”

The Fortune ranking follows Newmont being named by JUST Capital, in association with CNBC, as one of America’s most JUST companies. Newmont is included in the JUST 100 and named Industry Leader for 2022, ranking above industry average in the areas of workers, communities, environment, and shareholders and governance. Newmont was also recently included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth successive year. The Bloomberg index tracks public companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality.

In late 2021, Newmont was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index as mining industry co-leader and was the top-ranked gold miner for the seventh consecutive year. Newmont’s inclusion on the index marked the company’s 14th consecutive year it had been selected for the DJSI World.

