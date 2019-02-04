Try 1 month for 99¢
Rob Atkinson

Atkinson 

 SUBMITTED

DENVER — Newmont Mining Corp. announced Feb. 4 that Rob Atkinson will succeed Tom Palmer as executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective June 1.

Tom Palmer, currently president and chief operating officer, will remain president until he succeeds Gary Goldberg to become president and chief executive officer. Last month, Newmont announced that Gary Goldberg will retire in the fourth quarter as part of a planned, orderly and long-term leadership succession.

Palmer will assume increasing responsibility for leading the safe and orderly integration of Newmont and Goldcorp as he transitions his duties as chief operating officer to Atkinson.

“Over a 25-year mining career delivering step-change improvements in safety, productivity and sustainability, Rob will further enhance the depth and quality of Newmont’s team,” Palmer said. “Rob brings a demonstrated commitment to building strong safety cultures and to leading, enabling and empowering teams to achieve meaningful business results. With Rob’s addition to the Newmont team, we will enhance the application of our proven full potential continuous improvement program and maximize long-term value creation following our combination with Goldcorp.”

Last month, Newmont and Goldcorp announced the two companies would combine their portfolios of operations, projects, reserves, exploration opportunities, and employees to create the world’s leading gold business. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

Atkinson has held a variety of roles leading operations and business improvement efforts in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Most recently, he served as head of productivity and technical support for Rio Tinto.

