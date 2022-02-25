Newmont plans more autonomous haul fleets after success in Australia

“Newmont delivered a strong finish to the year and maintained its position as the world’s leading gold company,” Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said at the beginning of the company’s 2021 earnings call on Feb. 24.

While talking about last year’s production and plans for the coming year, Palmer and other Newmont executives also highlighted the company’s Covid vaccination mandate, the success of the new autonomous haul fleet at a mine in Australia, and the plans to introduce autonomous and electric haul trucks to more Newmont mines.

“We finished the year strongly, meeting our updated full-year guidance, and producing 6 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,062 per ounce, and in addition produced 1.3 million gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead, and zinc,” Palmer said.

The company predicts it will produce more than 6 million ounces of gold and nearly 2 million gold equivalent ounces each year for the next decade.

Newmont expects to increase its copper production in the years ahead, Palmer said. On Feb. 8, Newmont announced that the company had reached a purchase agreement with Compania de Minas Buenaventura to acquire Buenaventura’s 43.65% interest in the Yanacocha mine in Peru. Newmont will continue to advance the sulfides project at Yanacocha.

“Importantly, the metal produced from sulfide will be 45% gold, 45% copper, and 10% silver, substantially increasing Newmont’s copper position as the world transitions to a green economy,” Palmer said.

Palmer also said that although some costs may increase for Newmont in 2022 due to world events like the war in Ukraine, the company should be able to handle the costs without too much of an impact. The prices of oil and natural gas are currently going up, but Palmer said energy costs make up only around 15% of the company's operating costs.

“Our operating costs are much more dominated by labor at 50%, and materials and consumables at about 30%,” Palmer said.

He said that due to concerns about Covid, the company had already factored in the potential for market volatility in 2022.

“Some of the things that we’re seeing now we’ve already accommodated in terms of how we’ve thought about our cost guidance,” Palmer said. “So as we sit here today, we don’t see either the impact of the omicron surge or some of these near-term events impacting on our ability to land within our guided number for all-in sustaining cost per ounce.”

Palmer said changes in the price of gold can have a bigger impact on Newmont’s bottom line than changes in energy prices. He said a $100 increase in the price of gold generates about $400 million in free cash flow for Newmont, whereas a $10 increase in the cost of a barrel of oil represents a reduction of about $15 million in free cash flow for the company. Recently the price of gold has been around $1,900 an ounce, so it has been about $100 over Newmont’s guidance of $1,800 an ounce.

Autonomous haul fleet

Newmont began the transition to an autonomous haulage fleet at its Boddington mine in Western Australia in March 2021, and the transition to a fully autonomous fleet was completed in the fourth quarter of the year. Newmont invested about $150 million in Boddington’s Autonomous Haul System project. Boddington’s 41 conventional haul trucks were replaced with 36 autonomous haul trucks.

Boddington is Western Australia’s largest gold producer, and delivered 670,000 ounces of gold and 56 million pounds of copper in 2020.

Newmont Chief Operating Officer Rob Atkinson said the Autonomous Haul System has been performing very well.

“I’m very pleased to announce that the gold industry’s first autonomous haulage fleet at Boddington has reached full productivity, increasing ore tons mined in the fourth quarter, and positioning Boddington to deliver a strong performance this year,” Atkinson said.

“Early in 2020, our Newmont team came together with our partners at Caterpillar to plan, construct, test and deploy the gold sector’s first fully autonomous haul truck fleet, and despite facing some challenges while fine-tuning this new technology to operate in a deep open pit mine for the first time, the Boddington AHS project was completed on budget and in record time.

“This is a major accomplishment for Newmont and the industry as a whole. Today our autonomous trucks are operating at parity with conventional haul trucks, and we have a deep pipeline of optimization projects in improving consistency, efficiency and productivity throughout the year.”

So far, the autonomous trucks at Boddington have traveled more than 620,000 miles and have moved over 45 million tons of material.

Vehicle damage declined 47% in 2021 compared to 2021, and tire damage decreased by 93% due to more controlled and efficient haulage.

“But more importantly, we’ve reported zero injuries in the mine since going live in the last year,” Atkinson said. “In addition to improving productivity, an autonomous haulage fleet is fundamentally safer, removing the exposure to potential vehicle interactions.”

The autonomous fleet makes it possible to optimize the truck speeds and to precisely position the trucks at the shovels and reduce hang time.

“We are continuing to focus on that haul fleet at Boddington to really make sure that it doesn’t just match conventional hauling, but it exceeds it by a long, long way,” Atkinson said.

One of the key parts of Newmont’s partnership with Caterpillar, Atkinson said, is that they are sharing a lot of data so they can work on careful analytics in order to optimize every aspect of the haulage process.

“Autonomous haulage is all about improving second by second,” Atkinson said. “That’s the opportunity we’ve got at Boddington. I think we’re at the start of a long process, and it’s going to be exciting. I look forward to talking about improvements as we go on.”

In November Newmont announced plans to work with Caterpillar on the development of haulage systems which are both autonomous and electric. The new haulage systems will first be introduced at the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine in Colorado and the Tanami Mine in Australia. The all-electric autonomous haulage systems will be part of Newmont’s plan to achieve zero emissions mining by 2050.

“We will look to leverage our team of experts within both Newmont and Caterpillar, along with the lessons that we’ve learned at Boddington, as we continue to implement important improvements to safety and productivity throughout our portfolio, while also building pathways to decarbonization,” Atkinson said.

Vaccination requirement

“First and foremost, our focus has remained on protecting the health and well-being of our workforce and local communities as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic,” Palmer said during the Feb. 24 call.

“At Newmont, we firmly believe that the Covid-19 vaccine is critical in combating the spread of the virus and preventing disease, illness and death,” Palmer said. “Last September, we took the important step of deliberately moving toward the position where all of our global workforce will be required to be vaccinated.”

Newmont is the 38.5% owner of Nevada Gold Mines, but Barrick Gold is the 61.5% owner and is the operator, and Nevada Gold Mines does not have a vaccination requirement.

According to a chart provided during the Newmont earnings call, 100% of the workforce has been vaccinated at six of the 12 mines operated by Newmont around the world. One hundred percent of the workers are now vaccinated at the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine west of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and at Eleonore in Northern Quebec, Musselwhite in Ontario, Yanacocha in Peru, and Boddington and Tanami in Australia. The vaccination rate is at 93% at Cerro Negro in Argentina, 91% at Porcupine in Ontario, 89% at Penasquito in Mexico, 86% at Ahafo in Ghana, and 78% at Akyem in Ghana and Merian in Suriname.

“The vaccination rate at our managed operations exceeds the national rates in all of the jurisdictions in which we are at work,” Palmer said.

During the Newmont 2022 guidance call in December, Palmer said the company had contingency plans in place for when people decided to leave Newmont rather than get vaccinated.

To help support the vaccination requirement, Palmer said during this month’s call, “Newmont continues to deliver vaccination awareness programs, while also working with local communities and governments to both provide and improve access to the vaccine.

“One of the most meaningful contributions that our leaders have made in the fight against Covid-19 is the time that they have spent with their teams, holding individual meetings, answering difficult questions, coordinating facilitative sessions with health professionals, and guiding our workforce as they make the important decision to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

“Fortunately, due to our high vaccination status, the severity of any positive cases has been low,” Palmer said. “Our workforce remains healthy and we are well-positioned as we emerge on the other side of this current surge.”

The omicron surge has impacted the mining industry as a whole and has had an effect on Newmont’s operations, Palmer said.

“As a consequence of safely managing through this surge, we expect that our production results in the first quarter of 2022 could be impacted by as much as 150,000 ounces,” Palmer said.

He said about one-third of this reduction in ounces might be seen at the Canadian mines and at Cripple Creek & Victor in Colorado. The close-contact isolation protocols have impacted productivity, and at the Canadian mines the flight capacity constraints on the fly-in and fly-out operations have also affected productivity.

Atkinson said that in 2021 Cripple Creek & Victor continued to see lower grades and recovery, and was also seeing fewer tons processed because of less labor availability due to Covid.

Although Newmont could fall about 150,000 ounces of gold short of its goals for the first quarter of 2020, Palmer said the company should be able to make up that amount it the next three quarters of the years and meet its guidance.

